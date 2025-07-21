Believe! Ted Lasso season 4 begins production, first look revealed

Filming for Ted Lasso season 4 has finally commenced, bringing the Emmy Award-winning streaming series back into the spotlight after a long hiatus. Apple TV announced the start of production by sharing a brief video online of the cast and crew shooting their first scene for Ted Lasso season 4, accompanied by the tagline, “We’re not in Richmond anymore.”

This teaser shows Ted Lasso cast members Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift, in character, enjoying a meal together at a diner. Based on the video’s description and the scene’s sunny setting, it appears the fourth season of Ted Lasso will feature Rebecca, Keeley, and Leslie visiting Ted in Kansas after the latter returned to his home state in season 3. It’s a short but sweet preview of good friends reuniting and having a good time together, fitting Ted Lasso‘s themes of optimism and friendship and setting the tone for the new season.

The production for Ted Lasso season 4 comes over two years after the hit Apple TV+ series seemingly concluded with its season 3 finale, which showed Ted resigning as the coach of AFC Richmond and returning to his home in Kansas to be with his family. However, Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. TV have tried to renew the series with Sudeikis’s involvement, given that he plays the show’s title character. Apple announced that the series was renewed for a fourth season in March 2025, with Sudeikis revealing that the show will feature Ted returning to Richmond to coach a women’s football team.

The official logline for Ted Lasso season 4, as shown on Variety, reads: “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

This new premise for Ted Lasso season 4 promises to deliver many new cast members, and it is unknown how much of the show’s original cast will come back. However, the teaser for the fourth season proves that at least four of the show’s original characters will return. Actors Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt are also set to reprise their iconic roles as Roy Kent and Coach Beard, respectively.

Season 4’s new cast members include Grant Feely, who will take over the role of Ted’s son, Henry. Other newcomers include actors Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern, some of whom will play members of AFC Richmond’s women’s football team.

Ted Lasso will maintain much of its previous leadership, with Deadline stating that Sudeikis, Hunt, and Goldstein will once again serve as executive producers. The show will also see the return of writer-producers Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Bill Wrubel, and Leann Bowen. Along with veteran Ted Lasso writers Phoebe Walsh and Sarah Walsh, the show will welcome staff writer Julia Lindon to the production team with Dylan Marron as story editor and 30 Rock‘s Jack Burditt as an executive producer. Ted Lasso co-developer Bill Lawrence will continue to serve as an executive producer via his company, Doozer Productions, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Deadline previously announced that principal photography for Ted Lasso season 4 will take place in Kansas City, followed by a move to London, where the majority of the series has been filmed. Apple TV+ has not announced a release date for season 4.