Brett Goldstein equates Ted Lasso season 4 with bringing a cat back to life

Apple TV+’s breakout comedy Ted Lasso was supposedly going to end after three seasons. But amid rumors of another season to come, Apple TV+ officially ordered Ted Lasso season 4 last month with series co-creator Jason Sudeikis reprising his title role once again. Brett Goldstein will also be back as Roy Kent, and he recently made an unusual analogy about the return of the series that may sound like it was lifted from Stephen King’s Pet Sematary. But according to Goldstein, it was something that happened to a friend of his.

Via Deadline, Goldstein shared the story during an appearance on the Wild Card podcast. “I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot,” said Goldstein. “He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat… And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. ‘I wish the cat would come back.’ And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn’t their cat… And so, I’m like, no wonder this guy is f***ed in the head, because he thinks death isn’t real, so of course he’s insane. He’s such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead.”

Recommended Videos

“I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid,” added Goldstein. “Like ‘We buried [Ted Lasso]… We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?’ It’s too much power.”

Of course, if the fourth season of Ted Lasso fails to live up to the first three, another Pet Sematary reference may be appropriate: “Sometimes dead is better.”

A recent report suggested that Ted Lasso is recasting the role of Ted’s son, Henry, who was previously played by Gus Turner. Besides Goldstein and Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham will return as Rebecca Walton alongside Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.

Apple TV+ hasn’t set a premiere window for Ted Lasso season 4 yet.