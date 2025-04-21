 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Brett Goldstein equates Ted Lasso season 4 with bringing a cat back to life

By
Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso.
Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s breakout comedy Ted Lasso was supposedly going to end after three seasons. But amid rumors of another season to come, Apple TV+ officially ordered Ted Lasso season 4 last month with series co-creator Jason Sudeikis reprising his title role once again. Brett Goldstein will also be back as Roy Kent, and he recently made an unusual analogy about the return of the series that may sound like it was lifted from Stephen King’s Pet Sematary. But according to Goldstein, it was something that happened to a friend of his.

Via Deadline, Goldstein shared the story during an appearance on the Wild Card podcast. “I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot,” said Goldstein. “He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat… And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. ‘I wish the cat would come back.’ And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn’t their cat… And so, I’m like, no wonder this guy is f***ed in the head, because he thinks death isn’t real, so of course he’s insane. He’s such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead.”

Recommended Videos

“I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid,” added Goldstein. “Like ‘We buried [Ted Lasso]… We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?’ It’s too much power.”

Related

Of course, if the fourth season of Ted Lasso fails to live up to the first three, another Pet Sematary reference may be appropriate: “Sometimes dead is better.”

A recent report suggested that Ted Lasso is recasting the role of Ted’s son, Henry, who was previously played by Gus Turner. Besides Goldstein and Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham will return as Rebecca Walton alongside Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.

Apple TV+ hasn’t set a premiere window for Ted Lasso season 4 yet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
This Tom Hanks movie reminds me of Ted Lasso. Here’s why you should watch it
Coach Beard, Ted, and Nate in "Ted Lasso."

There are plenty of threads running through Ted Lasso. It's a fish-out-of-water story, a story of found family, and a show about football. It can be both a pretty funny comedy and a heartrending drama, and its ability to be both is part of its substantial appeal. Above all else, though, Ted Lasso is a show about the value of kindness. From its very first moment, the show is about how easy it is to be cruel to those around you, and why that's often the wrong way to go.

Although plenty of great sports stories share many of the elements of Ted Lasso (after all, this is a show about an underdog team that comes together under a new coach), it's that kindness element that feels most fundamental to the show's ultimate appeal. And it's the element that connects it to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, one of the great underseen gems of the last few years. The movie, which presents as a Mr. Rogers biopic, actually has something much more interesting on its mind. And while there will probably not be a season 4 of Ted Lasso, here are three reasons why the movie is the perfect fit for fans of the Apple TV+ series.
They're both about cynicism being overwhelmed by kindness
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

Read more
The funniest Ted Lasso episodes ever
Ted looks at a man in Ted Lasso season 3.

Ted Lasso has given countless audiences many enjoyable moments throughout its three seasons on Apple TV+. Specifically, it has given viewers a lot of laughs, whether they be from Ted's hilarious Lassoisms, Coach Beard's oddities, Rebecca making herself look bigger, or Roy growling like the bipedal grizzly bear that he is.

Now that Ted Lasso has finally come to an end, let's start looking back at the funniest episodes in the entire series. WHISTLE!
Pilot (season 1, episode 1)

Read more
Where to watch the Ted Lasso season 3 finale: live stream the show for free
Ted Lasso leans back in Ted Lasso season 3.

The time to believe again may be over. One of TV's best comedies is set to conclude its third season ... and could be over for good. That's right, everyone's favorite emotionally damaged, yet aggressively optimistic soccer -- sorry -- football coach is back for one last (?) time as Ted Lasso returns for its third and rumored-to-be last season on Apple TV+.

The characters you love to love are all back: Ted, the sarcastic Roy Kent, the regal Rebecca Welton, the practical Keeley Jones, the ever-reliable Coach Beard, the lovable Sam Obisanya … you name it, they are here. Nathan's back too, now poised as Ted's main nemesis after season 2's stunning betrayal. Can Richmond finally win, well, anything? Or will Nathan and West Ham continue their winning streak? All the answers, plus more of Ted's buttery biscuits, await in the season 3 finale.
When does Ted Lasso's series finale (or season 3 finale) stream?

Read more