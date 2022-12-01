 Skip to main content
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in first Dial of Destiny trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

After years of development, Disney and Lucasfilm finally released the first trailer for the hotly anticipated Indiana Jones 5, which is now titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The title announcement and trailer reveal occurred at Brazil’s Comic Con.

Harrison Ford reprises his role as Dr. Indiana Jones, the iconic archeologist and adventurer who debuted in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. The film will be set during the Space Race of 1969 as the U.s. and the Soviet Union battle for global supremacy. The nostalgic trailer highlights the exciting action and adventure that viewers have come to love throughout the franchise’s 40-year history.

With the iconic score by John Williams in the background, the footage depicts an exciting motorcycle chase, a fistfight on top of a train, and a high-speed car chase. Also, Ford’s Jones is seen conversing with a familiar face, John Rhys-Davies’s Sallah, Indiana’s old friend and ally.

Related

Co-starring alongside Ford is Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, Dr. Jones’s goddaughter; Mads Mikkelsen as Voller, an ex-Nazi and villainous figure; and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, Voller’s accomplice. Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, and Olivier Richters round out the cast.

The Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four Indiana Jones films, is a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. George Lucas, who created the character of Indiana Jones, will executive produce.

#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/0DY0pMTuX3

&mdash; Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2022

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30, 2023. 

