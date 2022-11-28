Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are ready to fight in the official trailer for 1923. The Yellowstone origin story follows a new generation of Duttons as they navigate Prohibition, Western Expansion, and the Great Depression in the 1920s.

Mirren and Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the owners of the Yellowstone ranch in Montana. The trailer opens with Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and his partner, Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), approaching Cara with news that they bought the neighboring ranch. After teasing a conflict that ends up with dead bodies on the ground, the trailer cuts to Cara saying, “Well, this is the Yellowstone. You have no rights here.”

The range war between Whitfield and the Duttons wages on throughout the 90-second trailer. At one point, Jacob holds a gun up to Creighton’s throat. The Duttons are willing to do whatever it takes to protect their own as Jacob says, “You attack my family, it’s gonna be the last thing you ever do.”

1923 is a prequel to the hit-show Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923’s ensemble cast features Darren Mann, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roché, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Michelle Randolph, Jennifer Ehle, Aminah Nieves, and Robert Patrick.

1923 marks the third series in the popular Yellowstone franchise, and the fourth series, 6666, is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023. Just like 1883, 1923 will stream on Paramount+. However, the season premiere of 1923 will air on the Paramount Network following a new episode of Yellowstone. 1923 will consist of two eight-episode seasons.

1923 premieres December 18 exclusively on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations