 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

Where to watch Yellowstone season 5

Jason Struss
By

Yellowstone is a hugely popular show that looks at the conflicts between a large cattle ranch, a Native American reservation, and land developers. The show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the gruff but likable patriarch of a cattle dynasty who tries to fend off competitors, as well as rein in his unruly family. Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley star as Dutton’s children, who have their own set of dramas.

With a fantastic cast and storylines that mix soap opera and red-state social commentary, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, as well as internal politics between the different landowners. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, has streamed four seasons so far and its massive success shows no signs of stopping.

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone standing next to a horse.

Where can I watch it?

The only way to watch the fifth season of Yellowstone, in addition to its four previous seasons and spinoffs, is on the Paramount Network.

When is season 5 available?

The current season debuts Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network with two episodes. After that, one episode will debut each Sunday until the season finale on January 1, 2023. You can also stream previous seasons of Yellowstone on Paramount+.

Is it worth it?

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount Network

If you crave Dallas-style drama mixed with lots of cattle, guns, and plaid, then Yellowstone is for you. The show is a huge streaming hit, and has already spawned a multiverse of sorts, with 1883 airing a year ago and another prequel, 1923, set to air next month with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the lead roles.

Don’t take out word for it, though. Yellowstone currently has an 83% on the Tomatometer and a 57 on Metacritic.

Editors' Recommendations

Where you can stream Barbarian
A woman looks down from a flight of stairs in Barbarian.
Where you can stream The Good Nurse
the good nurse where to stream movie eddie 1
Pluto TV set to triple CBS content with addition of over 6,300 episodes
A group of people talk and mingle at a bar in a scene from Cheers.
John Dutton becomes Governor of Montana in Yellowstone season 5 trailer
The cast of Yellowstone.
The best performances on The Crown, ranked
Prince Charles and Diana with arms locked in a scene from The Crown.
Best Latino shows on Netflix (November 2022)
The cast of The Secret of the Greco Family.
What is Paramount Plus? Price, plans, and what you can watch
paramount plus price plans movies shows sports nov 2021 1
Director Lorcan Finnegan on how folklore inspired the Eva Green thriller Nocebo
Eva Green screams in Nocebo.
The end is the beginning in The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser
Michelle Yeoh in The Witcher: Blood Origin.
Heardle today, November 11: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s ending explained
Black Panther gets ready for battle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Where to stream Where the Crawdads Sing
Kya grabs a feather in Where the Crawdads Sing.
The wild world of Teddy Hart comes to life in Peacock’s Dangerous Breed
Teddy Hart posing for a poster of Dangerous Minds.