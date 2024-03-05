 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in March

Blair Marnell
By
A gang walks a boardwalk in The Warriors.
Paramount

There are still a few more weeks of cold weather ahead before winter ends, but Paramount+ is bringing the heat with its action movies. So, if you need an excuse to stay inside or a selection of action films to get your blood circulating, we have a few recommendations for you.

The three action movies on Paramount+ that you need to watch in March are all among the new films added to Paramount+ on the first of the month. More importantly, all three films are available to watch on every tier of Paramount+, so you don’t have to pay extra to see any of our choices below.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

The cast of Sleepy Hollow.
Paramount Pictures

Washington Irving’s Ichabod Crane is just about the most unlikely action hero to come out of the 19th century. However, Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow reinvents Crane (Johnny Depp) as a brilliant police investigator decades ahead of his time. Crane is just in way over his head when he’s called to Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of murders committed by the Headless Horseman. And much to Crane’s horror, the legend of the Horseman is all too real.

Christina Ricci co-stars as Katrina Anne Van Tassel, one of Crane’s few allies in Sleepy Hollow. Together, she and Crane will have to solve the mystery of the Headless Horseman, or else even more heads will roll.

Watch Sleepy Hollow on Paramount+.

The Warriors (1979)

The cast of The Warriors.
Paramount Pictures

“Warriors, come out to play!” Even if you’ve never seen the cult classic action flick The Warriors, the chances are very good that you’ve already heard the film’s most iconic line. Now it’s time to check out the actual movie. The titular Warriors are a New York gang based out of Coney Island who have been invited to a summit of all the major gangs. At the meeting, Cyrus (Roger Hill), the leader of the Gramercy Riffs, proposes that all gangs team up and rule the city together. However, Cyrus is murdered before he can put that plan into action.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they’re the ones who get framed for Cyrus’ death, leaving them marked for death by all of the other gangs. Now, Swan (Michael Beck), Ajax (James Remar), Rembrandt (Marcelino Sánchez), Snow (Brian Tyler), Cowboy (Tom McKitterick), Cochise (David Harris), Vermin (Terry Michos), and Fox (Thomas G. Waites) have to get back to their own territory with both the cops and the gangs gunning for them.

Watch The Warriors on Paramount+.

The Abyss (1989)

An otherworldly encounter in The Abyss.
20th Century Studios

Compared to James Cameron’s other movies, there isn’t wall-to-wall action in The Abyss. But the action in this sci-fi flick is very impactful, and so is some of the very early CGI used in the film. The story revolves around Virgil “Bud” Brigman (Ed Harris) and his estranged wife, Dr. Lindsey Brigman (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), as they embark on a mission to salvage a nuclear submarine.

U.S. Navy SEAL Lieutenant Hiram Coffey (Aliens star Michael Biehn) and his SEAL team accompany the Brigmans and their colleagues on the mission. But when something otherworldly emerges beneath the water, Coffey snaps and prepares to unleash a nuclear warhead. If Bud and Lindsey can’t stop Coffey, then it may cost them more than just their own lives.

Watch The Abyss on Paramount+.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
