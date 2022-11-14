Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

During the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser trailer for 1923. Acting as a prequel and origin story to Yellowstone, the new series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford and follows a new generation of the Dutton family.

Mirren and Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton as they navigate prohibition and hardship during the 1920s. The footage teases guns, violence, and outlaws in a time of expansion. According to the official synopsis, the Dutton family will “struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft — all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series co-stars Darren Mann, James Badge Dale, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Brian Geraghty, Marley Shelton, Aminah Nieves, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton.

This is the third show from Sheridan in the Yellowstone franchise. Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s trademark show, stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the Dutton family patriarch and now-governor of Montana, and is set in the modern day. The first spinoff to Yellowstone was 1883, which stars Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, and follows how the Dutton family founded the Yellowstone Ranch. Another Yellowstone spinoff from Sheridan, 6666, will premiere sometime in 2023.

Yellowstone, which returned for its fifth season last night, continues to be a huge hit with audiences as the season 4 finale drew 9.3 million viewers on Paramount Network, the most for a cable telecast since The Walking Dead season 8 premiere registered 11.4 million viewers in 2017. 1923 will run for two eight-episode seasons.

1923 premieres December 18 exclusively on Paramount+.

