Jon Stewart has more problems to solve in Season 2 trailer

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Jon Stewart is back with more hot-button issues in Season 2 of The Problem with Jon Stewart. Apple released the trailer for the sophomore season, or as Stewarts calls it, “the new variant.” Each episode will cover one specific topic of Stewart’s choice as he explores the intricate details and circumstances surrounding the issue.

Season 2’s topics include gender, taxes, globalization, Afghanistan, and elections. Footage from the trailer depicts discussions surrounding anti-transgender legislation, the American tax system, and corruption within the government. Special guests such as Susan Sarandon, LeVar Burton, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro are featured in the trailer.

Jon Stewart made his long-awaited return to television in September 2021 with the inaugural season of The Problem. The eight-episode first season tackled noteworthy topics like veterans, gun control, climate change, racism, and the stock market. According to the synopsis, “the series features tough, topical, and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts, and individuals confronting these issues.”

Stewart also hosts a podcast with the same name as the series. The podcast goes in-depth on the show’s issues as well as investigates new questions that don’t make the air. Recent episodes covered the #MashaAmini protests, the Trump Justice Department, and the upcoming midterm elections.

The Problem with Jon Stewart is produced by Stewart’s production company, Busboy Productions, and EDEN Productions. All eight episodes from Season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

The Problem With Jon Stewart premieres globally on Friday, October 7 with all-new episodes to be released weekly.

Editors' Recommendations