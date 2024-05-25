Like Furiosa? Then watch these 3 Chris Hemsworth action movies on Netflix now

If Furiosa made you realize that Chris Hemsworth has been underrated as a movie star, you aren’t alone. George Miller’s directorial vision gives Hemsworth the chance to truly unleash everything that he’s capable of, and the results are one of the best performances of Hemsworth’s career to date.

After watching Furiosa, you might be looking for some other great Hemsworth movies to keep you entertained. We’ve assembled some of the best Chris Hemsworth movies that you should watch, and we’ve avoided his excellent run in the MCU entirely (though Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War would make for good choices there). Instead, we’ve selected a few less well-known titles.

Blackhat (2015)

Heat‘s Michael Mann is one of the great directors still working today, and Blackhat is perhaps his most underrated film. Starring Hemsworth in an era when he was still mostly just the guy who played Thor, Blackhat follows his hacker character as he is released from prison in order to hunt down hackers who are causing mayhem all over the globe.

Although the film’s technical lingo may feel a little dated almost a decade later, this was the first time that Hemsworth showed just how good of a leading man he could be, even when he was disconnected from the broader Marvel machinations.

Blackhat is streaming on Netflix.

Extraction (2020)

Extraction | Official Trailer | Screenplay by JOE RUSSO Directed by SAM HARGRAVE | Netflix

The thing about Extraction is that it’s exactly the kind of muscular, slightly stupid action movie that we just don’t get enough of anymore. The movie follows Hemsworth’s black-market mercenary as he’s hired to rescue a kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

Hemsworth makes quite a bit out of his character Tyler Rake’s moral ambiguity, but the real focus is justifiably on the remarkable stunt work on display throughout the film. Extraction is a movie designed to deliver exceptional action sequences, and it manages to do exactly that, staging and filming them so that they are both violent and awe-inspiring at the same time.

Extraction is streaming on Netflix.

Spiderhead (2022)

Spiderhead | Chris Hemsworth | Official Trailer | Netflix

A much quieter action film that gives Hemsworth another opportunity to expand his on-screen persona, Spiderhead tells the story of two inmates who connect with one another as they’re trapped on a small island run by a “visionary” who is conducting experiments on them.

The twists and turns of Spiderhead are best left unspoiled, but Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett make the most out of every scene they get together, and the movie only becomes increasingly intriguing as we come to understand more about what’s actually going on. Hemsworth’s most iconic role sees him playing something of a dolt (but a sweet one) and Spiderhead gives us a great opportunity to see him play someone at the other end of the spectrum.

Spiderhead is streaming on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations