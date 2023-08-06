 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 Netflix animated movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Joe Allen
By

Big-screen animation is starting to get more and more diverse. Gone are the days when every movie had the same style and was telling a pretty similar story. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is just the latest example of the way this genre continues to reinvent itself.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 4, and in honor of its debut, it seems like the perfect time to peruse a streaming service and see what animated movies there may evoke what Mutant Mayhem is bringing to theaters. These are three of the animated movies on Netflix that are most like Mutant Mayhem.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines | Official Trailer | Netflix

Set in the midst of a robot apocalypse, The Mitchells vs. the Machines tells the story of a family who is humanity’s last hope at staving off its own destruction. In spite of those seemingly high stakes, this movie is incredibly light on its feet, and filled with the kinds of smart animated jokes that more movies should attempt to replicate.

At its core, its really a story about a father and a daughter attempting to reconnect, only to discover that they’ve been closer to one another than they thought this whole time. It’s an animated treat that feels almost guaranteed to be pleasing to the whole family.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

The Shrek series may seem a little long in the tooth at this point, but The Last Wish reinvigorated the entire franchise. The movie follows its titular character after he discovers that he’s on the last of his nine lives, and must complete a quest in order to obtain another wish. The movie is a surprisingly tender look at Puss and what makes him tick, and it’s also one of the more stylishly animated movies in recent years. The action is sharp, it features genuinely interesting discussions of what it means to fear death, and a roster of great voice performers that includes Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, and Heartstopper‘s Olivia Colman.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs - Official Trailer #1

One of the most manic, entertaining animated movies ever made, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs finds a really smart way to adapt this children’s story to the big screen. Telling the story of a failed inventor who tries to save his town from eating the same thing day after day by making food fall from the sky, the movie is exactly as silly as that premise makes it sound.

Featuring an outstanding central voice performance for from Barry‘s Bill Hader, and the sharp writing of Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs set the template for much of what great animation would look like over the next decade.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem streaming?
The Turtles and April play a video game in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

It's been seven years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows left theaters, but the TMNT are making a comeback this week with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. This CGI-animated film definitely seems to be taking its cues from Sony's Spider-Verse movies, and Jeff Rowe directed it from a script he co-wrote with executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as well as Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Rogen, Goldberg, and Rowe share the story credit with Brendan O'Brien.

This reboot re-envisions Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), and Raphael (Brady Noon) as actual teenagers who want to find some way to be welcome among humans. They are also somewhat obsessed with social media. The Turtles were raised by their adoptive father, Master Splinter (Jackie Chan), and their first human friend is a young woman named April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri).

Read more
5 comedy movies on Max that are perfect to watch in the summer
Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza in Ingrid Goes West.

You may have noticed that there are plenty of blockbusters in theaters, but not a lot of comedies beyond Barbie. And while Barbie will eventually have a home on Max, you're going to have to wait a long time to see it streaming there.

The good news is that Max has plenty of comedies to keep you laughing all summer long and will inspire you to beat the heat by staying home. To help you make your pick, we've assembled this list of 5 comedy movies on Max that are perfect to watch this summer.
Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3 fans should watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Here’s why
People stand around a table in Dungeons & Dragons.

With video game developer Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3's instant success with fans and Paramount Pictures' Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' warm embrace by movie critics earlier this year, the fantasy genre is experiencing another mainstream resurgence. Honor Among Thieves is now winning over new fans on Paramount+ and is the perfect movie to complement Baldur's Gate 3's recent release.

Gamers eager for more high-fantasy thrills will dig Honor Among Thieves' visually stunning cinematic quests, and anyone looking for more colorful creatures, brave heroes, and excellently executed escapism is sure to love the latest -- and best -- Dungeons & Dragons movie. Here are three reasons why Baldur's Gate 3 fans should watch Honor Among Thieves if they haven't already.
No prior Dungeons & Dragons knowledge is needed

Read more