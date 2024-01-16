 Skip to main content
How to access Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Billy Givens
By

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered officially brings the popular Naughty Dog game to PlayStation 5 with a number of enhancements, including visual upgrades, a new roguelike mode, and a variety of fresh features that returning players may be interested in checking out. Among these new features are Lost Levels, which showcase early versions of areas that were ultimately cut from the game. There are three of these unique levels you can explore, including Jackson Dance, Seattle Sewers, and The Hunt — and they’re all accessible right away, meaning you won’t need to beat the main game to explore them. When you’re ready to dive into The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered‘s Lost Levels, we’ll tell you where to find them below.

How to access Lost Levels

Two characters restrain Joel in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.
Naughty Dog

The Lost Levels can be selected by booting up the game and loading up the main menu. At the bottom of the list of options will be a section titled Making Of. Click this to reveal the Lost Levels on the following page. From here, you can choose between the following bonus levels:

  • Jackson Dance: Ellie nervously attends a party in Jackson,
  • Seattle Sewers: Ellie is swept into the Seattle sewer system.
  • The Hunt: Ellie follows a trail of blood to an abandoned general store.
It’s important to note that all of these levels are all presented in a pre-alpha state, which means that they’ll be unfinished and could feature various types of bugs or glitches that interrupt your experience. Even so, there’s some great fun to be had seeing what the developers cut from the game, so enjoy diving in and exploring to your heart’s content.

