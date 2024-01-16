How to access Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Get me pictures of Spider-Man! Well, actually, in Spider-Man 2 you never actually have to snap any pics of either Spider-Man. As established in the first game, Peter has already moved on from his job as a photographer for the Bugle and is focused completely on science (when not saving the day, of course). When that doesn't work out well enough to pay the bills, he falls back on his old freelance photography gig to help make ends meet by going to key spots around the map to snap some shots to sell. These are among the most numerous icons you will see pop up on your map as you play, and while each one only rewards two City Tokens for completing them, they take a few seconds at most to get the perfect shot. Let's take a tour of the city to find all the photo-op locations in Spider-Man 2.

All photo-op locations

Photo-ops will populate the map in batches as you go through the game, but ultimately, there will be 23 unique spots you will need to stop and get a picture of to complete the entire quest. To snap the perfect picture, swipe down on the touchpad to open up your camera app when near the target area and look for whatever subject you need to capture. This will be obvious in nearly all situations, such as the above mascots, or a piece of art, or even entire buildings. The camera itself will help you as well. If you're in range, the text will let you know if the subject is in view, obscured, or in focus. Once the ring is green, that shot will count and you can hit R1 to take the shot. After each one, you get a little bit of context and dialogue about whatever it is you are submitting.