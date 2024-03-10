The best Donkey Kong games of all time

While Mario has become the face of Nintendo, and perhaps video games as a whole, it’s important to remember that it was in a Donkey Kong game that he really became an icon. Since then, our beloved ape has bounced between being friend and foe of the plumber, as well as broken free to star in his own series of games with an expanded cast of friends and enemies. It’s been a long time since we’ve been graced with one of his banana-fueled adventures, so we decided this was as good a time as any to look back at Dinkey Kong’s legacy and decide which of his many solo efforts stand as the best.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Donkey Kong Country Returns
Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest
Donkey Kong Country
Diddy Kong Racing
Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!
Donkey Kong 64
Donkey Kong
Editors' Recommendations
- All upcoming Switch games: 2024, and beyond
- The best PC games for 2024
- The best Xbox Series X games for 2024
- The best Prince of Persia games, ranked
- The 4 best ethernet cables for gaming on PS5, Xbox, or PC