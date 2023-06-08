Ubisoft Forward 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Ubisoft will hold its next video game showcase on June 12. The latest in its Ubisoft Forward series of live streams, this will be a live event in Los Angeles that will provide updates on many of the company’s upcoming titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Considering much of Ubisoft’s lineup has suffered some sort of delay over the past year or two, this Ubisoft Forward is the company’s best chance to reaffirm confidence in its upcoming game lineup.

Fans of series like Assassin’s Creed and The Crew will want to tune in to 2023’s Ubisoft Forward to see what’s next for their favorite franchises. If this is a show you’re intersted in, we’re breaking down how you can watch the showcase and what you should expect from it.

When is Ubisoft Forward 2023

The pre-show for this year’s Ubisoft Forward will begin at 9:45 a.m. PT on June 12, 2023. That preshow will last 15 minutes, so if you only care about the biggest announcements, you don’t need to worry about tuning in until 10 a.m. PT on that same day.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023

There are two primary places to watch this year’s Ubisoft Forward: the company’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve even embedded the YouTube live stream above, so you can watch it from this article when the presentation begins. Those who want Twitch Drops may want to consider watching the Ubisoft Forward from there, as watching on that platform will net players items in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Riders Republic, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

What to expect from Ubisoft Forward 2023

In terms of what will be shown off at the event, Ubisoft has confirmed that the showcase will feature “upcoming Ubisoft games, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew Motorfest, and more.” Hopefully, we get an even deeper look at Mirage‘s gameplay following its release date reveal at the PlayStation Showcase last month, as well as release dates for those other two titles.

During the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Meta confirmed that Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR would also appear during this presentation. Ubisoft also has plenty of other announced titles without release dates like Skull & Bones, XDefiant, Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, Heartland, Beyond Good and Evil 2, remakes of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, and its untitled Star Wars game that it can possibly show off.

If nothing else, we hope to have a clear picture of what Ubisoft’s release lineup will look like for the next year following this showcase.

