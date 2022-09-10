Everything announced at the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward

Another Ubisoft Forward presentation is finally happening today. Over the summer, Ubisoft opted to individually showcase Skull & Bones and place Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in a Nintendo Direct Mini, so it skipped out on holding its own dedicated showcase. Now, the French game publisher revived the Ubisoft Forward showcase series brand for a new presentation highlighting Ubisoft’s upcoming titles; namely, what’s next for the Assassin’s Creed series.

We already have a very good idea about what will be in the show. The pre-show will highlight updates for Anno 1800, Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, The Division 2, and Ubisoft+. Then, the main Ubisoft Forward show will contain new trailers for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull & Bones, in addition to an entire segment dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the “future of the franchise.” Hopefully, there are some surprises too. Ubisoft fans will want to stay tuned as we’ll update this post throughout the event with everything announced.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay video introduces Terra Flora and confirms Rayman

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Wiggler Boss Fight Gameplay Preview | #UbiForward

Ubisoft gave us another in-depth look at Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ahead of its release next month. During its segment that kicked off the main show, we got a look at gameplay on Terra Flora, one of the game’s worlds, and saw a boss fight against a Wiggler. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope releases as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on October 20, 2022, and will get three DLC packs, one of which will introduce Rayman as a playable character.

Pre-Show Announcements

Brawlhalla will receive Castlevania’s Simon Belmont and Alucard as DLC characters on October 19.

For Honor’s The Demon Dagger season got a teaser trailer ahead of its September 15 start date.

Ubisoft highlighted its collaboration with the indie developers behind games like Second Stone and Two Falls.

Ubisoft+ added indie games like Lake, Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark, Evan’s Remains, Astrologaster, The Last Friend, and A Normal Lost Phone.

The Crew 2 got a new trailer highlighting the Dominion Frozen update.

Anno 1800 DLC New World Rising got revealed.

