Rocksmith+ launches next week, and it’ll cost you at least $100 a year

Billy Givens
By

Following a lengthy period of silence on the matter, Ubisoft has taken to Twitter to announce that Rocksmith+ is receiving a surprise PC release next Tuesday, September 6. The company states that a console release date for the game “will be available at a later time.”

Rocksmith+ was initially revealed at the Ubisoft Forward event during E3 2021 and was slated for release in the back half of the year. Following mixed reception during the PC closed beta, however, Ubisoft opted to delay it into 2022 to implement improvements. The game will now launch mere days before this year’s Ubisoft Forward livestream, which takes place on September 10.

Bring out your guitars and get ready for Rocksmith+ to launch on September 6th: https://t.co/uOea7Z3PwF pic.twitter.com/ywuOZLfO2q

&mdash; Rocksmith+ (@rocksmithplus) August 30, 2022

Like the two previous games in the franchise, Rocksmith+ is a learning tool for guitar and bass that targets a variety of skill levelsand can appeal to everyone from beginners to experts. This new entry will launch with more than 5,000 songs, and Ubisoft promises it has millions more to come, with each one able to provide personalized real-time feedback so that you can nail riffs with precision.

Subscriptions to the game come in multiple tiers, including a one0month subscription for $15, a three-month subscription for $40, and a one-year subscription for $100. There are currently no cross-platform options, meaning players will only be able to access their subscription on the platform they’ve used to sign up.  The game also requires an internet connection to play.

Rocksmith+ releases on PC on September 6, with console editions and mobile apps coming in the future. For now, you can pre-register for the app on Google Play.

