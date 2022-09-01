Ubisoft has officially announced the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise: Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft has only shared the first image of the game, but more information will be revealed at the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10 at 12 PM PST.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game. We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier shed some details about rumors on this game, including that its setting is Baghdad and that it “returns to the basics.” It’s reportedly more reminiscent of the first several Assassin’s Creed games, rather than the more recent RPG-centric ones like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Reports note that it will release sometime in Spring 2023, though Ubisoft has yet to reveal a proper date itself. The game, however, will reportedly not include “multiple cities to explore,” indicating that it will center squarely on Baghdad. Looking at the new art, the sandy background certainly seems to back up leaks that the game takes place in Baghdad. It’s hard to draw too many more details than that, though a bird in the promo art could signal that avian companions are returning.

Platforms for the game haven’t been revealed yet, but it will likely release on its usual platforms including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Whether or not Ubisoft decides to only stick with the PS5 and Xbox Series and ditch the previous consoles, PS4 and Xbox One, is up in the air right now.

It looks like Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the final game in the series before Ubisoft sets up Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which aims to be a big live service attempt with the franchise.

