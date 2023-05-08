 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

How many games featured in Xbox’s 2022 showcase actually launched within 12 months?

Tomas Franzese
By

At Microsoft’s June 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the publisher made a lofty promise. It said that every game shown off would be released within a year of the showcase.

An image featuring lots of games that Microsoft says will release over the next year.

That’s not exactly how things panned out, though. During a May 4 interview on Kinda Funny’s XCast podcast, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer admitted that Xbox “didn’t deliver” when that promise was mentioned. Though there are still a few weeks left for Xbox to make good on its promise, it seems unlikely that every game shown at its 2022 presentation will indeed launch as planned.

Related Videos

This admission inspired me to revisit the lineup of 43 new games and ports — I’m not counting Game Pass collaborations, updates, or expansion — featured to see how many of them will actually be out by the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature begins on June 11. Going chronologically through the showcase and games featured on an image released after the event, here are the games that did and did not come out on time.

Redfall — Released

The first game of the 2022 showcase was Arkane Austin’s vampiric co-op shooter Redfall. After some delays, the game was released on May 2, 2023. Sadly, it was a disappointment, with Digital Trends’ two-star review stating, “a design identity crisis and a bevy of technical issues make this a surprising disappointment from a development team that’s capable of so much more.”

Hollow Knight: Silksong — Not Released

Hollow Knight Silksong Bench

After years of silence, the highly anticipated indie Metroidvania Hollow Knight: Silksong appeared during the showcase, suggesting it would launch within the next year as a day-one Xbox Game Pass title. Sadly, we haven’t heard much more about this game since, so it seems like it won’t release before June 11.

High On Life — Released

A player points a gun at a tiny town in High on Life.

Squanch Games revealed High on Life during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Although it got delayed from October to December, the game did manage to release on December 13, 2022, and became a sleeper hit for Xbox Game Pass.

A Plague Tale: Requiem — Released

Amicia primes a shot with her sling

Asobo Studios’ A Plague Tale: Requiem, which was a day one Xbox Game Pass title, was shown off next. This game eventually did release on October 17, 2022. It got glowing reviews and was even nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.

Forza Motorsport — Not released

A car rendered in beautiful detail in Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X.

Turn 10’s next Forza Motorsport game was featured in the showcase and received a spring 2023 release window. When the game reappeared at January’s Developer_Direct, it dropped that release window, and a Microsoft representative told Digital Trends that “we’re not ready just yet to share our release date, and the wait will be worth it when we launch this year.” As such, it does not look like Forza Motorsport will be out before June 11.

Overwatch 2 — Released

Ramattra punches Reinhardt in OVerwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment used Xbox’s 2022 showcase to reveal that Overwatch 2 would be released as a free-to-play early-access title on October 4, 2022. Although Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been blocked in the year since the show, a decision the companies are now appealing, Overwatch 2 did release on that date and has steadily received post-launch updates since then.

Ara: History Untold — Not released

Ara History Untold Gameplay

One of the showcases brand new reveals was Ara: History Untold, a grand strategy game where players build up a nation across several eras of history. Although Oxide Games and Microsoft Game Studios have held playtests for the game over the past year, Ara: History Untold is still not released, one year out from its announcement.

Ark 2 — Not released

A character modeled after actor Vin Diesel rides a dinosaur.

Ark 2 got a cinematic trailer that promised a 2023 release, but the game will miss that mark by a lot. The studio confirmed in a March 2023 blog post that the game has been pushed all the way back to the “end of 2024.” Obviously, that means it will launch nowhere near the release window that Microsoft promised for it.

Scorn — Released

A character jabs a needle into their arm in Scorn.

Kepler Interactive’s disgusting first-person horror-puzzle game Scorn got a release date during the showcase and launched as expected on October 14, 2022. The console-exclusive game proved to be quite divisive, as Digital Trends gave it two-and-a-half stars and said that the game’s “artistic ambitions and its video game obligations are often at odds with one another.”

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn — Not released

Nor fights a Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn boss with her gun.

Kepler Interactive also showed off Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a Souslike action game with a gunpowder fantasy aesthetic. Although its trailer ended by promising an “early 2023” release, it’s nearly June and we have not heard anything about a release date yet. As such, it probably won’t release before the next Xbox Games Showcase.

Minecraft Legends — Released

A pig Piglin threatens a smaller one in a Minecraft Legends cutscene.

Mojang used the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase to reveal Minecraft Legends, a strategy game utilizing the popular sandbox game’s IP. It was ultimately released on April 18, 2023. Phil Spencer said in his Kinda Funny Xcast interview that the game has seen a healthy player base since launch.

Lightyear: Frontier — Not released

Lightyear Frontier farming gameplay

Indie game Lightyear: Frontier gives the farming genre a sci-fi spin as players build a new homestead on an alien planet in giant mech suits. While its trailer at this showcase promised a Spring 2023 early access release, in March, the developers at Frame Break pushed back its launch indefinitely. While we don’t know how much longer we’ll have to wait for it now, we do know Lightyear: Frontier won’t be out before 2023’s Xbox Game Showcase.

Gunfire: Reborn — Released

Gunfire: Reborn is a roguelike shooter where players control cute-looking animals. Its Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S ports were announced last year at the Xbox showcase, and they came out as planned on October 27, 2022.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox — Released

The Last Case of Benedict Fox creepy screenshot

Creepy Metroidvania indie The Last Case of Benedict Fox made a strong first impression at the 2022 Xbox showcase. That said, it had a somewhat muted launch on Xbox Game Pass when it finally released on April 27, 2023.

As Dusk Falls — Released

Interior Night’s interactive narrative experience As Dusk Falls got its July 17, 2022 release date at Xbox’s show and came out on that date. That made it one of Xbox’s few exclusives to release in 2022.

Naraka: Bladepoint — Released

Naraka Bladepoint character grabbing another on top of a rooftop.

Chinese battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint announced its Xbox Series X/S port at this event and came out just a couple of weeks later on June 23, 2022. It would then be released for Xbox One on December 22, 2022.

Pentiment — Released

A bonfire rages on during a Tassing celebration in Pentiment.

One of the showcase’s most significant announcements was Pentiment, a smaller narrative adventure game with a very distinct visual style based on medieval art. It would be one of Microsoft’s very few Xbox first-party releases in 2022, as it was released on November 15 of that year to very positive reviews.

Grounded — Released

Characters in Grounded game.

Obsidian Entertainment also confirmed that Grounded would come out of Xbox Game Preview in September 2022 during last year’s showcase. The game would go on to do so on September 27, 2022.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy — Not released

Ereban: Shadow Legacy stealth kill

Stealth action game Ereban: Shadow Legacy was announced by Raw Fury during the showcase. It’s possible that the game will still make the wider 2023 release window confirmed during the show, but as we’ve not gotten any updates on the game since last year, it seems clear that the game won’t be out by 2023’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Diablo IV — Will release

Diablo IV characters stand in a cathedral.

Diablo IV, which Blizzard Entertainment also showed off with the help of Xbox last year, will just barely make the release window promised by Microsoft. Diablo IV is set for release on June 6, just five days before 2023’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Ravenlok — Released

The player approaches the witch's house in Ravenlok.

Cococucumber revealed Ravenlok, a gorgeous-looking RPG with a voxel aesthetic, during this showcase. It would eventually be released on May 3, 2023.

Cocoon — Not released

The player carries an orb in Cocoon.

Limbo and Inside’s lead gameplay designer, Jeppe Carlson, used the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase to reveal Cocoon, a puzzle game where players push around orbs that contain entire worlds within them. It still has not gotten a release date, so it’s probably not going to be out before Microsoft’s June 2023 show.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — Released

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty monster

Team Ninja and Koei Tecom used last year’s showcase to unveil Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a NioH successor set in China during the Yellow Turban rebellion. The game would eventually hit Xbox Game Pass when it launched on March 3, 2023.

Persona 3, 4, and 5 on Xbox — Released

Persona 3 Portable Protagonists

Atlus showed up during Xbox’s presentation to confirm that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal would all eventually be released for Xbox and be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass. Persona 5 Royal’s port would launch on October 21, 2022, while Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden wouldn’t arrive until January 19, 2023.

Hideo Kojima’s Xbox Cloud Gaming title — Not released

Hideo Kojima in an office during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase 2022.

Hideo Kojima announced his intentions to create a game using Microsoft’s cloud gaming technology during the showcase last year. He admitted that the game’s development would take “some time” while confirming it, so it’s unlikely that the project was ever intended to release before June 2023. Still, it’s a game from last year’s showcase that didn’t make the deadline that Microsoft set for games featured.

Somerville — Released

Somerville's protagonist walks through a desolate environment.

Toward the end of the showcase, Microsoft showed an image featuring games that it expected to be out in the next twelve months. This next string of games, which include titles like Somerville, was only featured in the image and didn’t get trailers during the showcase. To start, Somerville was successfully released on November 15, 2022.

Valheim — Released

Haldor in Valheim.

Another game featured in that image was the Xbox port of the survival game Valheim. It would be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC on September 29, 2022, before releasing for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on March 14, 2023.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide — Not released

A horde rushing at the player in Warhammer 40K Darktide.

Fatshark’s Warhammer 40K: Darktide was meant to release in September 2022. After a delay, the PC version eventually came out on November 30, but the Xbox Series X/S port of the game was delayed indefinitely and still isn’t out nearly one year after it was featured in the end-of-showcase image.

Atomic Heart — Released

A gun shooting at robots in Atomic Heart.

Mundfish’s Russian BioShock-like Atomic Heart was originally slated for 2022 but ultimately came out on February 20, 2023.

Gotham Knights — Released

Gotham Knights Foxteca location.
via Reddit/u/nightwing612

WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights was given a 2022 release window in the image and did release on October 21, 2022, to mixed reviews.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — Released

Characters shooting in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty is an annual mainstay for the video game industry, so it’s no surprise that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 came out on October 28, 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy — Released

A wizard casting avada kedavra.

Although it’s featured with the 2022 games in the image, Hogwarts Legacy would ultimately come out in 2023. The Xbox Series X/S version was released on February 7, while the Xbox One port launched on May 5.

Party Animals — Not released

Two players push a Corgi over the edge in Party Animals.

Party Animals was given a 2022 release window during the 2022 showcase, but it’s still not out and does not have a release date. That’s a shame, as it’s a pretty fun-looking game multiplayer game featuring cute animals.

Slime Rancher 2 — Released

Beatrix LeBeau looks over Rainbow Island in Slime Rancher 2.

Monomi Park’s sci-fi ranching game Slime Rancher 2 hit early access on September 22, 2022, falling within the launch window it was given in Microsoft’s image.

The Callisto Protocol — Released

Jacob stands in the snow

Dead Space spiritual successor The Callisto Protocol, got a spot alongside other games coming to Xbox in 2022 in that image, and it would come out to mixed reviews on December 2, 2022.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — Not released

Developer GSC Game World is based out of Ukraine, so it’s understandable that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 could not meet the first half of 2023 release window that it had. Currently, the game’s Steam page is promising a December 2023 release.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — Not released

CJ fights blob in Eiyuden

This Suikoden spiritual successor will be on Xbox Game Pass the day it releases, but it will not release in the first half of 2023 as Microsoft promised.

Resident Evil 4 — Released

Ada Wong holds a gun in Resident Evil 4.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 came out for Xbox Series X/S on March 23, 2023.

Replaced — Not Released

A character explores the streets of Replaced.

Replaced is a 2D action platformer with very pretty pixel art. It was pushed to 2023 as its Belarussian developer was impacted by the war between Russia and Ukraine. Although it got a new trailer at The Game Awards 2022’s pre-show, it is not coming out before June 11.

Dead Space — Released

Issac Clarke exploring ruins in Dead Space Remake.

Finally, the image also featured the remake of Dead Space from EA Motive. It was released to rave reviews on January 27, 2023.

Starfield — Not released

Spaceship on planet in Starfield.

The Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase ended with our first look at Starfield gameplay. For a long time after this, Microsoft was adamant that this game would be out in the first half of 2023. That’s not the case though, and we’re now getting a Starfield Direct directly following 2023’s Xbox Games Showcase because it won’t come out until September 6 of this year.

Final score: 28/43 games released

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last year, 43 games were promised to release on Xbox over the course of the next year. Of those, only 28 would launch (assuming Diablo 4 makes its release date), so the other 15 still aren’t released. That means over a third of the games featured didn’t meet the metric Microsoft set for themselves in the 2022 showcase. Even worse, the games that missed the release window were more notable titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Ark 2.

As such, it’s understandable why Phil Spencer is a bit frustrated by the fact that not all of the games came out when they were promised. We don’t know what the main hook of the Xbox Game Showcase this year will be just yet, but this assessment demonstrates that basing your showcase’s gimmick around release dates in this dynamic, delay-filled gaming market is always a big risk.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on Xbox Game Pass
hollow knight silk song xbox hollowknight silksong

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Team Cherry showed a new trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong. While a release date wasn't announced, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Read more
Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
A screen capture from the Redfall gameplay reveal.

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft's turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months. 
This was a significant showcase for Microsoft, which needed to confirm what it had in store for this year and what new games are on the horizon. While there were plenty of exciting new gameplay trailers and game announcements, nothing quite blew us away. Still, the presentation painted an extremely clear picture of what Xbox players can expect between now and June 2023. This is everything that was announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. 
Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Redfall gameplay shows what Arkane's vampire shooter is all about
Redfall - Official Gameplay Reveal - Coming to Game Pass - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
The show opened with our first look at gameplay for Redfall, an upcoming cooperative shooter about vampires from Arkane Austin. It initially leans quite hard into the horror aspects of the game before transitioning into showing bombastic shooting action, each character's abilities, and more. Redfall will be released in 2023.
Forza Motorsport will actually release in spring 2023
Forza Motorsport - Official Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
We finally got another look at Turn 10's Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X, with a focus on its gameplay, lighting, and dynamic time of day system, and more. While many assumed that the beautiful racing game would launch later this year, it's actually not coming out until spring 2023. 
Grand strategy game Ara: History Untold announced by Xbox Game Studios
Ara: History Untold - Announce Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Oxide Games and Xbox Game Studios Publishing revealed a brand-new historical turn-based grand strategy game called Ara: History Untold. It was one of the few trailers without any gameplay, but it teases a game that will encompass centuries of history and lots of cultures. It doesn't have a release date, but we know it's coming to PC and Game Pass, and players can sign up for the history program.
Minecraft enters the strategy genre with Minecraft Legends
Minecraft Legends – Announce Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Minecraft showed up during the Xbox show, but it wasn't with a simple update. Instead, a bran- new action strategy game called Minecraft Legends was announced. We even saw a bit of gameplay after the cinematic trailer, and it definitely looks very unique when compared to anything done with Minecraft before. Minecraft Legends will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in 2023.
As Dusk Falls and Pentiment flesh out Microsoft's 2022 lineup
Pentiment – Official Announce Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
We got another look at As Dusk Falls, a narrative-focused game with a motion comic-like art style. The new trailer gave us a better look at the story and confirmed a July 19 release date. We also learned that a new narrative RPG from Obsidian Entertainment called Pentiment launches later this year. These games help flesh out Microsoft's paltry 2022 lineup in the wake of Starfield's delay. 
Hideo Kojima reveals Xbox Game Studios partnership
Kojima Productions Xbox Teaser [HD 1080P]
During a segment focused on Japanese games, Hideo Kojima stopped by the showcase to confirm Kojima Productions' rumored partnership with Xbox Game Studios. He didn't actually show his game, which is rumored to be called Overdose, but this is a disruptive announcement for players who associate Kojima with PlayStation because of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding.
Starfield gameplay reveal shows what Bethesda's next RPG is really like
Starfield: Official Gameplay Reveal
As expected, we got an extended look at Starfield's gameplay in action during the showcase. We see a player explore the moon of Kreet in the year 2330 in first-person. They scan and encounter the local fauna, wildlife, and minerals before fighting some pirates, with shooting gameplay much more intense than anything Bethesda Game Studios has done before. They then go to the city of New Atlantis and see some of the game's conversations in action. Todd Howard then showed us an early look at the game's immensely detailed character customization, skill system, ship and crew customization, flying, and vast galaxy. Starfield will be released in 2023.
Everything else: 

Hollow Knight: Silksong got a new trailer and is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. 
Squanch Games' Justin Roiland revealed his new game, High On Life, which releases in October 2022 and will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one. 
Riot Games is bringing League of Legends, Wild Rift, Valorant, Legends of Runetrra, and Teamfight Tactics bonuses to Xbox Game Pass members on PC. 
A Plague Tale: Requiem got a gameplay trailer and will launch on day one with Xbox Game Pass.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting helicopters and other new aircraft in November 2022 to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Halo Infinite's Pelican was added to the game today. 
Overwatch 2's multiplayer early access launches on October 4, 2022, and will be free-to-play. A new hero was also teased. 
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle got a new trailer. 
Fallout 76: The Pitt got a new trailer and September 2022 release window. 
Forza Horizon 5 will get Hot Wheels-themed DLC on July 19.
Ark 2 got a new trailer starring Vin Diesel and a 2023 release window. 
Scorn got a new trailer confirming an October 21 release date. It will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn got a gameplay trailer and early 2023 release window. It will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. 
Lightyear: Frontier got a new trailer and spring 2023 release window. It launches day one with Xbox Game Pass.
Cat-themed roguelike action game Gunfire Reborn got an October 2022 release window. It launches day one with Xbox Game Pass.
The Last Case of Benedict Fox was revealed as a day one Xbox Game Pass title that will release in spring 2023.
Naraka Bladepoint comes to Xbox consoles and Game Pass on June 23.
Grounded gets its 1.0 launch in September 2022. 
Ereban: Shadow Legacy was announced and will come to Xbox Game Pass in 2023. 
Diablo IV got a new trailer revealing the Necromancer class. Also, PC and Xbox crossplay was confirmed, PvP and endgame content was teased, and a 2023 release was confirmed. 
Sea of Thieves is getting a new update that lets players customize their cabin, name their ships, and more on July 21.
The developers of Echo Generation revealed a new fantasy game called Ravenlok, which launches on Xbox Game Pass in 2023. 
One of the creators of Limbo announced Cocoon, which comes to Xbox Game Pass in 2023.
Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo teased a new IP, Wo Long: Fallen Destiny, which will release in early 2023 on Xbox Game Pass.
Persona 3, 4, and 5 are coming to Game Pass. Persona 5 will be added on October 21, while Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are coming after that.

Read more
Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: How to watch, what to expect
Three spartans standing together in Halo Infinite.

E3 isn't happening, but that's not stopping Microsoft from holding a press conference-style event titled the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. This event is set to stream this Sunday following the upcoming Summer Game Fest from Geoff Keighly.

As the title of the conference indicates, first-party titles from both Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda are set to make appearances along with a few undisclosed partners. Here's how to watch it and what to expect.

Read more