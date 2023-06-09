 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Xbox Games Showcase can succeed where the PlayStation Showcase struggled

Tomas Franzese
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

If there’s one video game presentation happening over the next week that has the most to prove, it’s the Xbox Games Showcase. Despite a strong start to the year with Hi-Fi Rush and a solid Developer Direct showcase, Microsoft’s gaming branch has floundered in recent months because of struggles with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the rocky launch of Redfall. With the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature, Microsoft must reconfirm its commitment to gaming and to releasing high-quality first-party exclusives.

Microsoft

That said, Xbox is in an excellent position to do just that because of Sony’s underwhelming May showcase. As the first major gaming presentation of the summer, Sony had the chance to “win” the whole game reveal season early with its PlayStation Showcase. Ultimately, that live stream proved disappointing because of its focus on CGI reveal trailers and live service games.

Recommended Videos

If Xbox Games Studios can refocus and mainly highlight its strong upcoming lineup of single-player games while showing a lot of gameplay in its trailers, then we could have a fantastic showcase on our hands. The Xbox Games Showcase succeeding where the PlayStation Showcase failed could be the step in the right direction that Microsoft desperately needs.

Related

A single-player showcase

When it comes to any publisher presentation, the most important things are the video games featured. If the game lineup isn’t fundamentally compelling, fans won’t latch on and enjoy most of the show. Despite a desolate 2022 and the botched release of Redfall in May, Xbox is uniquely positioned to have an excellent late 2023 and early 2024 game lineup.

Although the quality of titles is varied, Microsoft has gotten better this year by having a more consistent first-party release cadence with titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall. Looking forward, we have Forza Motorsport and Starfield releasing in the coming months for sure. This Xbox Games Showcase is also the prime spot for Xbox to give us looks at other highly anticipated games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Avowed, and Fable, which were all revealed in 2020 but haven’t been seen too much since.

Scenic view of a castle from the new Fable trailer.
Xbox Games Studios

Luckily for Xbox, with the exception of Forza Motorsport, all of those games I mentioned are single-player experiences with a fair bit of hype behind them. It’s an area where Xbox needs to do a lot better, and one the PlayStation Showcase didn’t do a great job at servicing outside of Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’d be wise for Xbox’s showcase to feel like the inverse of Sony’s, where strong single-player first-party games dominate most of the runtime while multiplayer-focused titles are left to third-party studios.

Throw in a couple of surprises and a Starfield Direct that lives up to expectations, and we could have a reveal live stream that positions Xbox platforms and services as the place to be for great single-player games for the next year or two as Sony emphasizes live service titles over that same period. That’s only half the battle though; how they’re presented is just as important.

A showcase with lots of gameplay

How game developers decide to show their games during a showcase is almost as important as what is shown. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a shift to fans wanting to see gameplay or in-engine scenes much more than a flashy, mysterious CGI trailer. The July 2020 Xbox Games Showcase contained a lot of great games, but most of them had CGI reveal trailers that didn’t show a glimpse of gameplay.

The recent PlayStation Showcase had a similar problem. New IP like Fairgame$ and Concord fell flat on arrival with announcement trailers that didn’t feature any gameplay, giving little reason to get excited about them. Considering we’ve known about the likes of Hellblade 2, Fable, and Avowed for almost three years at this point, and they’re all making some pretty significant changes from their predecessors, this Xbox Games Showcase feels like the right place for us to learn what these games look and feel like to play moment-to-moment.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Xbox Games Studios

This approach would also endear fans to these games, as it shows more transparency about what players are getting than we saw with games like Redfall pre-launch. Thankfully, Xbox does seem aware of this pitfall and is looking to avoid it. “Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics,” VP of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg said to a fan on Twitter on Sunday. “Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans.”

If that is true, then the Xbox Games Showcase should be a very informative, enjoyable look at what is coming next for Xbox and help it bounce back from a rough spring 2023. It could be one of the season’s more honest, single-player-focused showcases, too, giving it a leg up over live streams like May’s PlayStation Showcase. For a company like Microsoft, every gaming showcase is critical, so making the right moves could potentially bolster Xbox when it needs that help the most.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
3 big things I need to see from the next PlayStation Showcase
Peter and Miles from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

It’s that time of the year again when industry insiders are teasing that a big PlayStation Showcase will happen around June. A third-party focused State of Play happened in 2022, but now Video Games Chronicle’s Andy Robinson and Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb are both suggesting that a more first-party oriented "Showcase" could be on the way sometime during the next month, potentially during the week of May 25.
PlayStation has had a rough start to 2023, with console exclusive Forspoken garnering mixed reviews, the PlayStation VR2 impressing critics while underperforming in sales, and The Last of Us Part 1’s PC port being broken at launch. With only Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 confirmed to be on the horizon for 2023, Sony has a lot to prove during its next showcase. There are three specific things I need to see from Sony if that PlayStation Showcase does come to fruition.
Give PSVR2 purpose
The PlayStation VR2 is an impressive piece of virtual reality technology, but it lacks killer apps outside of Horizon: Call of the Mountain. New game releases for the headset have been slow since its February 2022 launch, which is likely why the $550 headset has underperformed. Sony has opted to mainly relegate PSVR2 to State of Plays or PlayStation Blog posts, but it needs to revitalize excitement for the platform by giving some of its games a spotlight in a big PlayStation Showcase.

Hopefully, there’s more on the way in terms of new AAA VR exclusives from first-party studios, as well as much-demanded ports like Half-Life: Alyx. Already announced PSVR2 games like Journey to Foundation and Synapse could also use release dates. A PlayStation Showcase is the perfect time for Sony to put out a clear road map for PSVR2’s future game library, just as the September 2021 PlayStation did for PS5. Give me a reason to strap on that headset yet again.
Flesh out the system’s 2023 exclusives lineup
PS5 needs a strong lineup for this fall as well. With the exception of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, things look pretty barren for PS5 this year after the launch of Final Fantasy XVI. Several previously announced PS5 games still lack concrete release dates and could arrive in the second half of this year. It’d be nice to get a clearer picture of Sony’s PS5 game lineup for the rest of the year; hopefully, it includes titles like Stellar Blade, the Silent Hill 2 remake, Lost Soul Aside, Death Stranding 2, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Read more
How many games featured in Xbox’s 2022 showcase actually launched within 12 months?
redfall hands on impressions xbox angler showdown

At Microsoft's June 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the publisher made a lofty promise. It said that every game shown off would be released within a year of the showcase.

That's not exactly how things panned out, though. During a May 4 interview on Kinda Funny's XCast podcast, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer admitted that Xbox "didn't deliver" when that promise was mentioned. Though there are still a few weeks left for Xbox to make good on its promise, it seems unlikely that every game shown at its 2022 presentation will indeed launch as planned.

Read more
Xbox will hold three video game showcases this June, including a Starfield stream
A spacecraft in Starfield.

Xbox will hold three significant livestreams in June, including an "Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature" and an Xbox Games Showcase Extended that will provide an even deeper dive into the games from the double feature.

Every year, Xbox holds some sort of announcement-filled showcase in June. Most of the time, this lined up with E3, but E3 2023 was canceled in March. Still, these three showcases are happening during the week when E3 2023 would have taken place.

Read more