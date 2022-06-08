 Skip to main content
Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: How to watch, what to expect

DeAngelo Epps
By

E3 isn’t happening, but that’s not stopping Microsoft from holding a press conference-style event titled the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. This event is set to stream this Sunday following the upcoming Summer Game Fest from Geoff Keighly.

As the title of the conference indicates, first-party titles from both Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda are set to make appearances along with a few undisclosed partners. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect.

Don&#39;t miss the new games and world premieres.​

Hit 💚 on this tweet to get notified before the Xbox &amp; Bethesda Games Showcase goes live on June 12 at 10am PT. #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/V25XqD9Lvu

&mdash; Xbox (@Xbox) June 6, 2022

When is Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

The showcase is streaming on Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT. No runtime for the show has been shared as of now.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

The fun is being streamed through Xbox’s official outlets on YouTube, Twitch (with a secondary stream featuring American Sign Language translations.), Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

What to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase

Xbox stated in a blog post that the event will feature a diverse lineup of games coming to the Xbox ecosystem. This library of games isn’t just from Xbox and Bethesda, but from other third-party partners as well. The lineup includes upcoming releases to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

One thing to look for is talk of the future of Halo Infinite. Especially with the beta for the long-awaited campaign co-op coming up soon. The recently delayed Starfield should also be a major part of the show, considering the branding for the event is outer space-themed. Otherwise, we could see updates on a broad range of IPs, including Hellblade, Forza Motorsport, Fable, The Elder Scrolls, Perfect Dark, and more.

What not to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase

It’s hard to say what viewers shouldn’t be looking for during the event. Xbox has left the description of the show very vague. You can really let your mind run wild and get ready for some surprises during the conference. Don’t expect too many 2022 surprises, however. Any major AAA titles shown will likely be eyeing 2023 release dates and beyond.

