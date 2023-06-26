 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Perfect Dark has been ‘wholly reworked’ in Unreal Engine 5 since its announcement

Tomas Franzese
By

The rampant issues that the development of Xbox’s Perfect Dark reboot from The Initiative has faced over the past several years were detailed in a new report on IGN. The report also claims that the game is still two to three years away from release, as development essentially restarted on Unreal Engine 5 in 2021.

Microsoft formed The Initiative in 2018 and announced its Perfect Dark reboot in 2020, but IGN’s report states that most of the work done on the project before 2021 is no longer in use. The Initiative’s ambition to become the stewards of the Perfect Dark franchise and make a self-proclaimed “AAAA” game without very clear high-level direction reportedly plagued the project in its early years, as did a rocky co-development relationship with developer Certain Affinity. The COVID-19 pandemic reportedly exacerbated all those problems, and The Initiative and Certain Affinity ended their partnership in early 2021, just months after the game’s reveal.

Recommended Videos

“So many things have changed in terms of how we want to staff games,” Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty told IGN in response to questions about Perfect Dark’s development. “I think that going forward, almost every major AAA game out there is using some level of co-development, which I separate from outsourcing. Outsourcing is very, ‘Here’s a spec, please go build this, give it back to us.’ Co-development is: This is a studio, a group of people who are a creative entity, how can you work with them? One of the things we learned on Perfect Dark is there is a difference between studios that have that creative DNA versus studios that have done more traditionally outsourcing, no matter how complex, and we just had to find the right rhythm there.”

Artwork for Crystal Dynamics and The Initiative's Perfect Dark partnership
Xbox Game Studios

The end of the Certain Affinity partnership was followed by many internal departures at The Initiative, which ultimately brought on Crystal Dynamics as a new co-development partner in September 2021. An IGN source claims that a lot of the game was “wholly reworked” at this point, with Perfect Dark now running on Unreal Engine 5. Development is reportedly progressing more smoothly, although the game is apparently still in pre-production and two to three years away from release.

That’s disappointing for Xbox fans who were expecting this title to come sooner, but it does explain Perfect Dark’s absence from the recent Xbox Games Showcase. Whenever it does come out, Perfect Dark will be playable on Xbox Series X/S and be on Xbox Game Pass.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
ESA denies E3 2024 and 2025 have been canceled, despite LA tourism board’s claims
e3 returns full force in 2023 logo

There are conflicting reports over whether or not E3 2024 and E3 2025 will take place. A new document from the Los Angeles City Tourism Commission claims that both E3 2024 and E3 2025 have been canceled, but a spokesperson for the Entertainment Software Association claims no final decision has been made yet.

For over 20 years, the ESA held an event called E3 each June, where companies from around the video game industry would come together and show off their upcoming games. It got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the ESA took 2022 off after a rough digital-only show in 2021. The expo was set to return in 2023, but was canceled in March after Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and other game companies pulled out of the event. E3's future was put into question after that, and now it looks like it might not be coming back for the foreseeable future.

Read more
This $5 Steam indie might just be the game of the summer
A potato wields two guns in Brotato.

I spent a good chunk of 2022 obsessed with Vampire Survivors. The action-RPG felt like an absolute revelation at the time thanks to its unique "reverse bullet-hell" premise where players upgraded a monster-killing machine that auto-attacked waves of enemies. It was the kind of genius idea that I knew other developers would be quick to riff on -- and that's exactly what happened when Brotato launched into early access last year.

The indie roguelike copies many of Vampire Survivors' notes, expanding on its minimalistic, one-stick gameplay. The core difference is that players guide a sentient murder potato through a series of short enemy waves rather than one continuous 30-minute run. That concept earned it "overwhelmingly positive" reviews from early adopters on Steam over the past few months, and it's about to get even more buzz. Today, Brotato is stepping out of early access for its official 1.0 launch, bringing more characters and weapons to the $5 game (and you can even get it for 20% off that price too).

Read more
Super Mario RPG: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Mario. Peach, Mallow, Bowser, and Geno find one of the Seven Stars in Super Mario RPG.

Some fans never thought it would happen, but the seemingly impossible has been achieved. Super Mario RPG, a remake of the Squaresoft-developed Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars, has been officially announced. Many people will be more familiar with Mario's two main RPG series, the Paper Mario and Mario and Luigi games, but it was this collaboration that was the plumber's first foray into the RPG genre. Since Nintendo didn't own the IP, it wasn't able to continue the series itself, leading to those other series that took many elements from the Super Mario RPG. This classic holds a special place in many gamers' hearts, as it served as the introduction to RPGs for many gamers and includes a cast of unique characters we haven't seen since. Get ready to hit those action-commands and ensure your Flower Points are full as we go through everything we know about Super Mario RPG.
Release date

Super Mario RPG is set to arrive on November 11, 2023.
Platforms

Read more