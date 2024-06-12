 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Perfect Dark: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
Joanna Dark posing with a pistol.
The Initiative

We haven’t seen or heard from secret agent Joanna Dark since the launch of the Xbox 360, and that’s not because she’s undercover. A new entry in this cult classic firstperson shooter series was revealed in 2020, but seemed to vanish into thin air between then and now. Thankfully, we have signs of life for this project from The Initiative and reason to start getting excited. You don’t need to go back and play the old games to catch up with Agent Dark for the upcoming Perfect Dark when we can fully brief you right here on all the details of this upcoming spy-thriller.

Release date window

Perfect Dark's protagonist, Joanna Dark.
The Initiative

Between the first trailer in 2020 and the latest at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, Perfect Dark has never had even a release window presented. Based on all the rumored turmoil and development woes behind the scenes, it seems like this project didn’t really get started until quite recently. With no window given, we speculate it won’t be ready until 2026 at the earliest.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

A train station in Perfect Dark.
The Initiative

No platforms are listed for Perfect Dark, but the only thing we can say for sure at this time is that it will be on Xbox consoles and PC via Game Pass. There is a chance it could come to PlayStation too, either upon release or after, as Xbox has done with previous titles. For example, c will launch on all platforms upon release in 2025. We’ll have to wait and see which direction Xbox chooses to take for this specific game.

Related

Trailers

Perfect Dark - Gameplay Reveal - Xbox Games Showcase 2024

The Gameplay Reveal trailer brings us into the new world of Perfect Dark. Set in the near future, you play a secret agent for a company known as dataDyne in a world that has been hit by something called “The Cascade.” This event has caused multiple natural disasters and pushed humanity back to a few key habitable zones. Certain “hypercorporations” have appeared to try and find solutions and restore life to parts of the globe, including The GEN Network, which has made a walled city in Cairo.

Cairo will be the primary setting for Perfect Dark, but the greater picture of the plot is still a secret.

Gameplay

Joanna Dark shooting in Perfect Dark.
The Initiative

The gameplay reveal trailer features Dark on a mission to find and capture a man named Daniel Carrington to stop a planned attack of some kind. To track him down, Dark has a set of spy tools to use, such as a scan to highlight individuals and a vocal analyzer to recreate the voices of whoever you scan. This can be used to enter restricted areas, as well as to distract guards to sneak by unnoticed.

In a similar style to Mirror’s Edge, you will be able to parkour your way around the environment. Joanna can run along walls, climb on pipes, and slide under low barriers.

Combat itself mixes melee combat with shooting, plus your gadgets as assists. It isn’t clear if it is done for dramatic effect or is an actual mechanic, but we do see a bullet-time feature as Joanna slides and fires her pistol. Despite disarming an enemy at one point, we never see the use of any weapon other than the pistol, but it is almost certain more weapons will be available.

The choice to be lethal or nonlethal is a key aspect of combat, but we don’t know what consequences or benefits either method will have.

Preorder

Dark copying someone's voice in Perfect Dark.
The Initiative

With no release window at this time, preorders for Perfect Dark are also unknown. Once we know more, we will keep you updated.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Monster Hunter Wilds: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Gameplay from Monster Hunter Wilds

It is time to sharpen your blades, stock up on potions, and eat a hearty meal, because a new hunt is approaching. Monster Hunter Wilds was revealed at The Game Awards 2023, and it looks to be the biggest and baddest entry in the entire hunting genre.

Ever since the series hit it big with Monster Hunter: World, it has attracted fans the world over. Some were a little disappointed with the last entry, Monster Hunter: Rise, due to it first coming to Switch before being ported to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles at a later date. This time, Capcom doesn't seem to be holding back, so let's follow the tracks and hunt down all the details about Monster Hunter Wilds.
Release date speculation

Read more
Marvel Rivals: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Team up abilities in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is putting the hero in hero shooter with literal superheroes. Unlike traditional hero shooters like Overwatch, this time, you will be playing from a third-person perspective to get a better look at your hero in battle. Any new multiplayer game will come with a ton of questions, especially if superheroes are involved. There is a small plot, but the main focus will no doubt be on pure PvP action. If you're in the market for a new team-based hero shooter, let's unmask as many details as we can on Marvel Rivals to figure out if it could be your next obsession.
Release date speculation

There is no official release date for Marvel Rivals as of this writing. What we do know is that there will be a closed beta test you can sign up for sometime in July. That may suggest the game could come out in full before the year is up, but we will have to wait and see.
Platforms

Read more
Silent Hill 2 remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Pyramid Head walking in the rain.

Rumors about the Silent Hill 2 remake have faded into the fog, and it has become a reality. The classic title is considered by most to be one of the best horror games of all time, and now it is getting a complete remake. Unlike the disappointment that was the HD Collection, the game will be fully recreated from the ground up for modern hardware. Still, with such a beloved game and Konami's troubling track record in recent years, fans may have more concern than excitement about this announcement.

Aside from a new graphical overhaul, remakes can mean many different things. For Silent Hill 2, the question of exactly what will be -- and more importantly, won't be -- changed is on the minds of the dedicated fan base that holds the original in such high esteem. While Konami didn't fully clear the fog on what Silent Hill 2 will be this time around, we turned on our radios, checked every locked door, and managed to come out alive with everything you need to know about the Silent Hill 2 remake.
Release date

Read more