 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming

Cult of the Lamb’s town (and cult) building has me hooked

Otto Kratky
By

My favorite roguelikes are the ones that give players the tools to break the game. The Binding of Isaac is on the top of that list — I’ve crashed the game too many times to count at this point. Cult of the Lamb is absolutely not one of those games. It’s much tamer. But by combining its own roguelike action with town-building (more cult-building, really) mechanics, it’s already set itself apart.

A lamb in a hard place

My demo of Cult of the Lamb at PAX East 2022 started with the game’s titular lamb being led to the slaughter. Animals are sacrificed to keep some old god locked away, but being sacrificed instead sends this lamb straight into that god’s arms. It resurrects the lamb to be its conduit in the world and starts a cult in its name.

That’s what’s happening in the background of Cult of the Lamb. As far as I could tell, it wasn’t that important. Once the lamb is brought back and given power through the old god’s dark crown, I was pointed to some monsters to kill — and to the first part of the game that really impressed me.

Cult of the Lamb is deceptively fast-paced. I found that dodge-rolling around (which you can do as much as you want) makes me zip around much faster than just walking. I quickly got into the habit of rolling around enemies’ attacks before hitting them with a quick combo from my sword. I didn’t stick to that strategy during my whole demo though. Eventually, new abilities and a new weapon made me want to switch things up.

Attacking enemies in a dungeon in Cult of the Lamb.
Players can fight through dungeons with conventional weapons or magical attacks.

Over the course of runs, players can pick up new abilities and weapons, all of which drastically change gameplay. Picking up a dagger, for instance, immediately changed my attack move set. However, it came with the added bonus of summoning spirits that flew into enemies whenever I destroyed a pile of bones. I wasn’t able to see any other weapons during my time with the game but I’m excited to see how they can mix combat up further.

What Cult of the Lamb doesn’t have are any character stats to change or passive items to stack. It’s a bit flat for a roguelike in that way; the only ways I could change my run were by picking up new weapons or new abilities. I wanted a bit more out of the game’s combat, but it made up for that letdown with its cult-building features.

Cult following

After defeating a boss to finish up my run, I was given a small animal citizen to indoctrinate into my cult. The game then brought me over to my cult’s site, a small area filled with natural resources, as well as the newest recruit. I was able to customize them as much as I wanted before commanding them to start harvesting materials.

Like so many other town-building games (my gut reaction is to liken this bit of Cult of the Lamb to Rimworld), the goal here is to automate everything. I was told by a member of publisher Devlover Digital guiding me during my demo that whether it was cooking food or gathering materials, players would want to gather up enough cultists so the cult itself became a well-oiled machine of praising an old god and gathering materials.

Those materials — which were just twigs and rocks as far as I could tell — could be used to build different structures for my cult. I only got to make a small kitchen where I could cook food for my cultists, but there was plenty of space for more buildings to go. I wasn’t able to build them, but press materials show tents for cultists to live in, weapon training camps, and naturally, temples and statues to pray at.

A cult site packed with buildings in Cult of the Lamb.
Constructing a self-sustaining cult site is essential in Cult of the Lamb.

But collecting those materials to make new structures and cook food for my cultists was essential because one of the most important parts of any cult is keeping its members happy. Each cultist has their own stats; things that they are good or bad at or things that they especially don’t like. My lone cultist, for instance, really wouldn’t like it if I sacrificed another member.

Sadly, I wasn’t able to sacrifice any of my cultists to the old God during my demo. It’s especially a bummer because Cult of the Lamb‘s combat isn’t what makes it unique. Incorporating town-building mechanics into its gameplay loop is just the wrinkle that could make the roguelike really stand out from its peers though. I can already see myself playing the game, unable to tear myself away because I need to build one more structure for my cult.

Cult of the Lamb is set to release sometime this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game can currently be wishlisted on Steam.

Editors' Recommendations

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

‘Man-baby’ or ‘singular solution’: Twitter reacts to Musk buyout

Elon Musk at Tesla Cyber Rodeo.

What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in May

Keanu Reeves taps a mirror in a scene from The Matrix Resurrections.

Best Ninja Foodi deals for April 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

What’s new on Paramount+ in May 2022

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Best Instant Pot deals for April 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Sony reportedly requiring timed trials for games over $34

what is playstation plus

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for April 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Carrier exclusivity is hostile to consumers and needs to go away

OnePlus Nord N20 front screen and rear casing against black background.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for April 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

HP slashes $600 off its powerful Omen gaming PC

The left side view of the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, on a white background.

Grab this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop while it’s $380 off

The sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with the Legion logo on the screen.

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $800 off

Dell's Vostro 5410 laptop sits open with financial information on the screen.