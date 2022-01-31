  1. Gaming

Sony will acquire Destiny creator Bungie for $3.6 billion

Otto Kratky
By

Almost two weeks after Microsoft acquired gaming giant Activision Blizzard, Sony is reportedly in the midst of making its own mammoth purchase by adding Bungie to its PlayStation Studios roster.

BREAKING: Sony is buying Bungie, the maker of Destiny — another seismic gaming deal that comes just two weeks after Microsoft purchased Activision Blizzard.

Bungie put Xbox on the map. Now it&#39;s part of PlayStation Studios. Filed to Bloomberg Terminal, hitting web soon

&mdash; Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 31, 2022

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Bungie’s acquisition has been kept secret, even from staff at the developer.

Exact details of the acquisition are not available, including when it will be closed or how much Bungie was purchased for. The developer’s acquisition leaves the massively successful Destiny franchise under Sony’s control, throwing into question the game’s future as a cross-platform game. Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the future of the Call of Duty franchise was similarly thrown into question, although it seems the franchise will still have new releases on PlayStation until 2024.

