  1. Gaming

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen delayed to 2022, but crossplay is finally coming

By

Bungie has decided to delay the next chapter of Destiny 2, known as the Witch Queen expansion, to early 2022. The developer is making sweeping changes to the game in the meantime, which include bringing crossplay to the game.

Originally scheduled for a 2021 release, The Witch Queen was set to be the sci-fi shooter’s big, annual expansion. Bungie says it will now release in the first half of 2022. The developer cited several reasons for the date shift, including the game’s scale, the team’s commitment to fixing fundamental problems and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID-19 keeping us away from the office, and the large amount of work on our plates,” says Bungie, “we needed to move the date in order to make sure that both this year’s updates and The Witch Queen were both delivered at the quality we strive for, and on a schedule that made sense for everyone involved. ”

Bungie says it’s adding a new, unannounced chapter to the game, which will come out after 2022’s Lightfall expansion. The mysterious new update will close out the “first saga of Destiny.”

The blog post outlines Bungie’s plans for the rest of the year. Bungie confirmed that crossplay is officially coming this fall. Bungie plans to test the feature throughout season 14 and roll it out to the masses in season 15. Bungie says it will not match PC and console players together in the game’s PvP mode.

Fans will also be happy to learn that the Vault of Glass raid is officially returning to the game in season 14, and that Bungie is doing away with Beyond Light‘s controversial infusion cap system. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so make sure to check out Bungie’s full blog post for all the details.

Editors' Recommendations

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

Anthem’s demise might be the final nail in the looter shooter genre’s coffin

Anthem BioWare roadmap Act 1 content cataclysm delay

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen: Seasonal and weekly challenges (week 3)

destiny 2 season of the chosen seasonal weekly challenges featured

Masterwork gear in Destiny 2: Everything you need to know

destiny 2 curse of osiris review

The best external hard drives for the PS5

ps5 vs nintendo switch storage

Every Xbox Series X game that supports ray tracing

best multiplayer games on the ps5 nba 2k21

Valheim beginner’s guide

Valheim Video Game

The best gaming monitors for the PS4 in 2021

Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review

The best PS4 games for kids

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Call of Duty: WW2: Everything you need to know about the headquarters

call of duty ww2 headquarters guide

The best weapons in Battlefield 5

Battlefield V Best Weapons

All of the secret exits and warp zones in Super Mario 3D World

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

How to connect a game controller to your iPhone or iPad