 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You don’t want to miss PS Plus’ great free game lineup this May

By

A new month is upon us, so another batch of PlayStation Plus Essential’s monthly free titles is nearly upon us. On May 7, four games will be available for no additional cost to PS Plus Essential subscribers: EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and Destiny 2: Lightfall.

EA Sports FC 24 is the latest soccer game to come from the EA Sports brand. Historically, this series was known as FIFA, but EA had to rebrand it after its partnership with that organization ended. Despite that, EA Sports FC 24 is still very much an iteration of FIFA 23, so if you enjoy soccer games and don’t already own EA Sports FC 24, it’s worth a download. Next is Ghostrunner II, a thrilling first-person action game that launched last October. It’s the kind of game that makes you feel like a badass as you precisely platform and strike enemies before they can kill you in one hit.

Recommended Videos

Next up is Tunic, a former Xbox-exclusive indie that’s inspired by The Legend of Zelda and is intentionally cryptic with some of its storytelling and design. Fans of that kind of indie game should check this game out through PS Plus. Finally, Bungie is giving away the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion ahead of the launch of Destiny 2: The Final Shape this June. If you’ve been sleeping on this MMO shooter for some time, the next couple of months are going to give you plenty of reason to hop back in.

Related

All four of these games will become available through PS Plus Essential on May 7. Destiny 2: Lightfall, Ghostrunner 2, and Tunic will all be available until June 3, while EA Sports FC 24 will be available until June 17.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Don’t miss out on these great games from early 2022
Nobody Saves the World all forms

The first quarter of 2022 was packed with fantastic games. Elden Ring will likely go down as one of the best games ever made, and excellent titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Sifu, and Horizon Forbidden West will give players dozens, if not hundreds of hours of entertainment. Those games will eventually end, and April and May 2022 are looking fairly light in terms of compelling releases.
We've rounded up several amazing indie and AA games that players might have missed during the first three crowded months of 2022. Those looking for something new to play before game announcements and launches pick up again in June can't go wrong with any of these six titles.
Nobody Saves the World
Nobody Saves the World - Launch Trailer
Nobody Saves the World seems like a relatively standard Zelda-like adventure game on its surface, but in actuality, it's a hilarious masterclass in engaging game progression. Players can change their wimpy main character into seventeen different forms, including a horse, rat, and more. Each form has unique abilities and skills, which can be mixed and matched with other forms to create countless loadouts. 
To level up, players must clear dungeons and complete form-specific challenges. There's always a dungeon to clear, a challenge to complete, or an ability combination to try in Nobody Saves the World, so it never gets old. On top of all of that, it features an amazing soundtrack and legitimately funny writing.
Nobody Saves the World is included with Xbox Games Pass, but there's no need to worry if you don't have an Xbox or PC. Nobody Saves the World will be released for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on April 15, so you'll be able to play it anywhere very soon.
OlliOlli World

Like Nobody Saves the World, Olli Olli World is quietly one of the best games of the year. OlliOlli World is an easy-to-pick-up 2D side-scrolling skateboarding game that features intricately designed levels and a lot of gameplay depth for those looking for it. 
"OlliOlli World is more than just a skateboarding game -- it's one of the best 2D platformers since Celeste," I wrote in a four-and-a-half star review. "Like the best games of the genre, it knows that easy-to-learn-but-hard-to-master mechanics, rewarding obstacles, and high speeds that test one's reaction time are the hallmarks of a great platformer."
Horizon Forbidden West, Sifu, and Elden Ring all came out around the time this game was released, so it didn't get much attention despite being published by Private Division, a prominent AA publisher. Still, this skateboarding game is secretly one of the best games of the year, so make sure you don't miss out on it. OlliOlli World is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, so there's no reason you need to miss out on it. 
Grapple Dog

Read more
The best Sea of Thieves Easter eggs and secrets

Rare's Sea of Thieves is one of the most consistently beautiful-looking games we've ever played, with gorgeous, tropical vistas at every turn. In addition to being generally fun and colorful to look at, the world is littered with little secrets and Easter eggs for eagle-eyed players, and there have been dozens of them added over the years. Many of these were made by the developers in tribute to players and community members for particularly memorable deeds or contributions, while others are more personal and honor those lost too soon. We've scoured the sea to record some of our favorites.

There are well over 50 Easter eggs across the seven seas so it would be unreasonable to list them all. If you're curious about seeing everything, plus getting some rewards for finding specific sets, check out the Sea of Thieves wiki here.
Some Rare games

Read more
What’s new in May 2024: 7 games that you need to play this month
Senua stares ahead wearing war paint.

On paper, May 2024 may look like a weak month for games. The biggest release of the month is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, a big Xbox exclusive and follow-up to a 2018 horror action game about a woman suffering from psychosis. But if you enjoy experimental indies, this month may just bring your favorite game of 2024 when all is said and done. Developer Team Ninja is being backed up on the indie front, as INDIKA, Animal Well, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and Crow Country are all delivering spooky experiences five months ahead of Halloween.

Of course, those who aren’t fans of horror games also have things to look forward to this month, like the return of a GameCube classic and Warner Bros. crossover fighting game. As we head into May 2024, these are the games that you should be keeping on your radar, listed in chronological order.
INDIKA (May 2)

Read more