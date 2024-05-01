A new month is upon us, so another batch of PlayStation Plus Essential’s monthly free titles is nearly upon us. On May 7, four games will be available for no additional cost to PS Plus Essential subscribers: EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and Destiny 2: Lightfall.
EA Sports FC 24 is the latest soccer game to come from the EA Sports brand. Historically, this series was known as FIFA, but EA had to rebrand it after its partnership with that organization ended. Despite that, EA Sports FC 24 is still very much an iteration of FIFA 23, so if you enjoy soccer games and don’t already own EA Sports FC 24, it’s worth a download. Next is Ghostrunner II, a thrilling first-person action game that launched last October. It’s the kind of game that makes you feel like a badass as you precisely platform and strike enemies before they can kill you in one hit.
Next up is Tunic, a former Xbox-exclusive indie that’s inspired by The Legend of Zelda and is intentionally cryptic with some of its storytelling and design. Fans of that kind of indie game should check this game out through PS Plus. Finally, Bungie is giving away the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion ahead of the launch of Destiny 2: The Final Shape this June. If you’ve been sleeping on this MMO shooter for some time, the next couple of months are going to give you plenty of reason to hop back in.
All four of these games will become available through PS Plus Essential on May 7. Destiny 2: Lightfall, Ghostrunner 2, and Tunic will all be available until June 3, while EA Sports FC 24 will be available until June 17.
Editors' Recommendations
- If you love Amazon’s Fallout, play the series’ best games on Game Pass and PS Plus next
- Don’t forget to grab this absurdly fun game on PS Plus this month
- PS Plus subscribers can get PS4’s most underrated exclusive for free next month
- PS Plus’ library is looking more like Game Pass’ in May lineup
- PS Plus adds Evil Dead, OlliOlli World, and more in February