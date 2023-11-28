 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Stop! You’ve got to grab this GTA-like classic before it leaves PS Plus next week

Blair Marnell
By
The promo art for Mafia 2 Definitive Edition.
2K Games

While PS Plus subscribers are awaiting word on which titles will be available in December, the clock is counting down for any subscribers who haven’t already claimed the three titles that are available this month. Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragonball: The Breakers, and Aliens Fireteam Elite are all available via PS Plus until December 4. While you should claim all three while you still can, you should especially make sure you grab Mafia II: Definitive Edition before it’s too late.

The original version of Mafia II hit consoles in 2010, while the remastered Mafia II: Definitive Edition arrived 10 years later. Neither version is without flaws, and if you’re expecting something as good or as polished as a Grand Theft Auto game, then you’re going to be disappointed. But if you’re looking for a compact crime story that you can finish between longer games, then there’s more than enough here in Mafia II to recommend playing it.

Recommended Videos

Band of bros

Mafia II’s best asset in 2010 was its story, and the same is true for the definitive edition. The game plays out as a mixture of The Godfather and Goodfellas. That may not be groundbreaking territory, but it’s got enough plot and character to get players through the game’s storyline. Some fans may not appreciate how linear it is, but it never lets up on the story and it actually lets gamers worry about its heroes when their good fortune inevitably goes bad.

Related

The tale is primarily set just after World War II as players step into the role of Vito Scaletta and help guide him toward a lucrative life in the Clemente crime family. This is Vito’s journey, but it’s also the story of his best friend, Joe Barbaro, who helped Vito get into the family. Joe even gets his own side story in Joe’s Adventures, which was originally released as DLC.

Joe and Vito in Mafia II Definitive Edition.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Vito and Joe have some really hard luck, but they’re both ride or die. Neither Vito nor Joe are going to stab each other in the back, and that’s refreshing in this world. They can count on one another even when the chips are down — they just can’t necessarily extend that same level of trust to anyone else.

In addition to its memorable story, Mafia II features some familiar open-world gameplay that Grand Theft Auto fans will adore. Temper your expectations, though; Empire Bay City is a far cry from GTA’s Liberty City or San Andreas. This world may not be as big, but it’s still charming to see 1945 and 1951 represented in an explorable game world. As a bonus, the relatively smaller sandbox is easier to take in, making it far less exhausting than a lot of its modern peers. That’s not to mention that it’s more stylish to traverse in period appropriate, vintage cars.

Considering that there aren’t many games that commit to taking place in mid-20th century America, Mafia II: Definitive Edition still holds up as a special little experience. Whether you want a good story to sink into or just need to kill some time before Grand Theft Auto 6‘s debut trailer, make sure to claim your copy before it leaves PS Plus next week.

Mafia II Definitive Edition is available on PS Plus until December 4.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
You can’t save on a time machine for Cyber Monday but this arcade machine is $400 off
The Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat arcade machine against a white background.

While there are a lot of savings to be had if you’re shopping the PS5 Cyber Monday deals or the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals, there’s even more money to keep in your pocket if you’re feeling a little bit retro this Cyber Monday. The Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat arcade machine is seeing a Cyber Monday price of just $300, which is a monstrous savings of $400 from its regular price of $700. Free delivery is also included, which is a nice freebie for such a clunky addition to your game room.

Why you should buy the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat arcade machine
You won’t find them ranked amongst the 50 best video games of all time, but Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, and Mortal Kombat III are the featured gaming attractions of this arcade machine. And the original Mortal Kombat likely doesn’t sit far outside those top 50, as it was a cultural revolution in the 1990s and took fighting games to a new level. You can sit down and play these games in an arcade style, and even experience them with some modern upgrades. Powerful processors deliver sharp graphics on the 17-inch high-resolution screen, and integrated speakers with adjustable volume blast each fight over the machine’s original artwork.

Read more
I bought two Steam Autumn Sale games — both were under $5
Screenshot of Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

Alongside all of the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals that we've been covering this week is one thing nearly everyone with a gaming PC has been thinking about. It's the Steam Autumn sale, where you're sure to find good deals on games in your wishlist. While a lot of the coverage of this event will highlight deals on the best games of 2023, I'd like to highlight a couple of games I picked up for under $5 that you might've missed otherwise. They're the kinds of games that I'm actually curious about, not just big titles that pull in clicks, and I think you might like to try out, too, while they're under $5. The Steam Autumn Sale lasts until November 28th at 10 AM Pacific Time.
SYNTHETIK Ultimate — $4, was $20

SYNTHETIK Ultimate is a game that I would likely not have ever picked up at full price. It is a very arcadey top-down shooter experience and I'll fully admit I'm not always 100% sure why things are happening on my screen. What I am sure of is that it is exciting and, even within the first hour, I'm finding some of the most interesting third person gunplay I've seen in a shooter. For example, the character I'm playing above is a sniper. To shoot effectively, I have to stop moving for a second and then click on my enemy directly. Oh, I when I reload my gun — or any gun in the game, for that matter — I have the chance of jamming the gun. It means I have to always have a backup plan ready. The game, now just $4, is worth it for a bit of chaos in your life.

Read more
The best Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deals we’ve found so far
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

Lenovo offers everything from affordable Chromebooks to powerful gaming laptops, so if you need a new computer, this is one of the brands that you should consider. You can get any of these devices with huge discounts through Cyber Monday deals, and to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered our favorite Cyber Monday laptop deals from Lenovo and placed them below.

We've pulled offers directly from Lenovo's website, which will give you opportunities to customize your new laptops. However, there are also some amazing bargains from Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals, so you can also check out for more Lenovo laptops.
Best Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deals

Read more