PC classic Quake II is now on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch

Tomas Franzese
By

Lining up with the start of 2023’s QuakeCon, Bethesda released a remaster of id Software’s classic PC shooter Quake II across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles.

A screenshot of the Quake 2 remaster.
Bethesda Softworks

Quake II first released in 1997 and is a classic old-school first-person shooter with satisfying, fast-paced gunplay that only improves upon its predecessor. The game also has multiplayer that still holds up to its day. The game did receive an RTX remaster on Steam from Nvidia in 2019, but this remaster is separate from that. Like the remaster of Quake that dropped in 2021, this release updates things like enemy animations, gore, lighting, AI, cinematics, and more while adding widescreen, 4K resolution, and crossplay support.

This remaster even has some extra content that supplements the PC game you remember. The Nintendo 64 version of Quake II is included; the game’s two expansions, The Reckoning and Ground Zero, are also part of the package. On top of that, there’s a brand new expansion called Call of the Machine in this remaster. Developed by Wolfenstein: The New Order’s MachineGames, Call of the Machine brings 28 new campaign levels and a new deathmatch multiplayer map into the mix.

Quake II is available now across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch for $10. The PC version of the game is getting updated to match this remaster as well, although it will be free for those who already bought Quake 2 on Steam. As this is a remaster from the Microsoft-owned ZeniMax Media, this version of Quake 2 is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
