Quake Enhanced hits all consoles and PC today

Today, during Quakecon 2021, Bethesda unveiled the return of the Quake series to modern consoles and PC via a new enhanced version of the classic first-person shooter. This enhanced port is available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It is also backward compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Quake is a title known as the father of all modern FPS. This new enhanced edition of it was created to celebrate its 25th anniversary and may usher in a new generation of competitive Quake players thanks to its wide accessibility.

This new version of Quake is able to run at 4K resolution and features widescreen support. There are also many visual and performance quality of life additions to fit the modern needs of shooter players. Enhanced models, dynamic lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, and more options are present.

The new port also supports cross-platform play between all versions of the game for the eight-player arena battles. There is also four-player co-op for the single-player campaign, original expansion, and two campaign add-ons, but it’s not stated whether the online capabilities of that mode include cross-platform playability.

On top of that content, there will be tons of free user-created levels thanks to Add-ons. Bethesda confirms that Quake will receive post-launch updates for “the best community-made content.”

PC players who already own Quake through Steam or Bethesda.net can simply upgrade their digital copy free of charge to this enhanced edition. Everyone else can purchase Quake for $10. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass for subscribers.

