  1. Gaming

Skyrim celebrates its 10th anniversary with yet another re-release

By

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, a next-gen version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is in the works and will launch on November 11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition — as it’s called — serves as yet another re-release of the popular 2011 game, this time for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Though, it’s important to note the Anniversary Edition will also launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

This news comes by way of the Quakecon livestream on the official Bethesda Twitch account. As relayed to us by Nibellion on Twitter, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will offer a free next-gen upgrade and will include new features as well.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition announced, launching November 11

You can upgrade the Special Edition to the Anniversary Edition

Free next-gen upgrade coming soon

Fishing gets added to Skyrim as well pic.twitter.com/DLVQ40yKeF

&mdash; Nibel (@Nibellion) August 19, 2021

The Anniversary Edition will include over 500 Creation Club elements made by the community and will introduce fishing, which wasn’t present in any other version of the game. It will also contain all the previously released DLC expansions including Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. Presumably, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will offer enhanced visuals, though this has yet to be confirmed by Bethesda.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim first launched for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC in 2011 and has been re-released on numerous occasions. It has since come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and even has a PS VR edition. Following its launch this fall, it will be one of the most re-released games ever, with 12 total launches over the course of its life cycle.

Bethesda is currently working on a follow-up, aptly titled The Elder Scrolls VI, though it will likely be a while before it releases. In the meantime, players have no shortage of ways to experience Skyrim.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for August 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for August 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap tablet deals for August 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The best anime on Hulu right now

Vanitas and Noé Archiviste in The Case Study of Vanitas.

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for August 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for August 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

The best drama series on Amazon Prime Video right now

Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video.

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for August 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best cheap smartphone deals for August 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for August 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap air fryer deals for August 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Someone’s getting fired for this insane gaming laptop deal at Dell

Dell Alienware M15 R3 on White Background

Best cheap smartwatch deals for August 2021