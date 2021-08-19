To celebrate its 10th anniversary, a next-gen version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is in the works and will launch on November 11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition — as it’s called — serves as yet another re-release of the popular 2011 game, this time for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Though, it’s important to note the Anniversary Edition will also launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

This news comes by way of the Quakecon livestream on the official Bethesda Twitch account. As relayed to us by Nibellion on Twitter, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will offer a free next-gen upgrade and will include new features as well.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition announced, launching November 11

The Anniversary Edition will include over 500 Creation Club elements made by the community and will introduce fishing, which wasn’t present in any other version of the game. It will also contain all the previously released DLC expansions including Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. Presumably, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will offer enhanced visuals, though this has yet to be confirmed by Bethesda.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim first launched for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC in 2011 and has been re-released on numerous occasions. It has since come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and even has a PS VR edition. Following its launch this fall, it will be one of the most re-released games ever, with 12 total launches over the course of its life cycle.

Bethesda is currently working on a follow-up, aptly titled The Elder Scrolls VI, though it will likely be a while before it releases. In the meantime, players have no shortage of ways to experience Skyrim.

