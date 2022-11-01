The first batch of titles coming to Game Pass in November have been revealed, including the console debut of Vampire Survivors, as well as two more Walking Dead games and Return to Monkey Island.

Of the 10 titles coming to the service, notable entries include the first console port of Vampire Survivors, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and The Walking Dead: Michonne, Return to Monkey Island, and a slew of day-one launches. Vampire Survivors is particularly notable as this is the first time it has been available on a platform other than PC.

Here’s the entire lineup of games, what platforms they’re on, and when you can play them.

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available now

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (PC) — Available now

The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season (PC) — Available now

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available November 3

Football Manager 2023 (PC) — Available November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available November 8

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available November 8

Vampire Survivors (Console) — Available November 10

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available November 15

Somerville (Console and PC) — Available November 15

A few titles will also be leaving during the first half of November. Notable departures include both versions of Football Manager 2022 (it is being replaced with Football Manager 2023) and the indie hit One Step from Eden. You can purchase any of these titles before they leave Game Pass for 20% off.

Here’s the full list of what is leaving in November:

November 8

Football Manager 2022 (PC)

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

November 15

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Next Space Rebel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Supraland (Cloud, Console, and PC)

