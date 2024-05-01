 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fallout 5: release date speculation, rumors, and news

By

Two vault-dwellers and a helmet from a set of power armor.

Fallout 5 hasn’t officially been announced yet but, with renewed interest in the postapocalyptic series thanks to the new Amazon-produced Fallout TV show, we’re starting to hear more and more rumors about the new Wasteland adventure.

Where will the next game take place? What sort of factions will reign supreme in the region this time? And, most importantly, what is the name of the next dog companion?

Recommended Videos

We don’t know a lot about Fallout 5 yet, but we’ll keep this article updated as new information and rumors come to light.

Related

Release date speculation

A robot being built in Fallout 4.
Bethesda

Fallout 5‘s release date gets murkier every day. In 2022, Bethesda Director Todd Howard said that Fallout 5 wouldn’t happen until the developer finished The Elder Scrolls 6 (rumored to drop in 2026 at the earliest).

Now that the Fallout TV series has been a massive hit, there are a lot of people speculating that the developer should redirect its focus to the next Fallout installment to capitalize on the IP’s popularity. The way the current development schedule is laid out, the Fallout show will likely have peaked and died off before we even get a teaser trailer for the next video game. This is, of course, a massive flaw in the AAA gaming development cycle — games take too long to develop to truly capitalize on a moment like this.

Right now, Fallout 5‘s release date is pushing the 2030 mark based on Bethesda’s typical development timeline.

What we know about the game so far

A vault dweller from Vault 33.

The only thing we know for sure about Fallout 5 is that the game will be set in the U.S. Despite fans always theorizing about what the postapocalyptic world of Fallout looks like in other parts of the world, Howard has publicly ruled out that possibility.

“My view is part of the Fallout schtick is on the Americana naivete and part of that,” said Howard in an interview with Kinda Funny Games. “And so, for us right now, it’s OK to acknowledge some of those other areas. But our plan is to predominantly keep it in the U.S.”

Another big question for the future of the franchise is what to do with multiplayer gameplay. The series was exclusively a single-player experience until the release of Fallout 76 in 2018. And that multiplayer effort has gotten mixed reviews over that game’s life cycle.

Editors' Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
The Sims 5: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
sims 4 for rent expansion pack shared living the 6

It's time to brush up on your Simlish if it's rusty because the long-awaited The Sims 5, aka Project Rene, is officially on the way. This has been the longest gap between main entries since the series began, and while we did get tons of expansions for The Sims 4 to hold us over, plus the change to it becoming free to play, we're more than ready for a new entry. Each time a new game in the franchise comes out, die-hard fans always need to have a bit of skepticism about what features will be there -- both new and returning.

We can't answer all your questions yet, but here's everything we know about The Sims 5.
Release date speculation

Read more
How to hack in Fallout 4
A computer terminal in Fallout 4.

No matter what perks or skills your character has in Fallout 4, hacking will always come down to your ability as a player. There's no way to cheat the system here, and if you don't grasp what the game is asking you to do, you're mostly out of luck. Terminals will hide great loot behind their cryptic puzzles, as well as allow you to take over certain controls to turn your enemy's security against them. Some have very interesting logs about certain characters or events for all you lore junkies out there. Hacking has tons of uses, so let's brush up on your computer skills and give you a refresher on how to hack in Fallout 4.
How to hack in Fallout 4
When you first interact with a terminal to hack in Fallout 4, it will be a little overwhelming. As long as you have a high enough hacking skill to attempt a hack, you can go right into the minigame.

The basic idea of hacking is to find words hidden in that jumble of letters and symbols. Your goal is to find the correct word to crack the terminal before you run out of attempts. Once you find any word and select it, the terminal will tell you how close that word is to the correct one based on how many letters it has in the same space as the answer in the form of a likeness rating. The higher the rating, the more letters it has in common. It is somewhat similar to Wordle, only you don't type in the words yourself.

Read more
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
fallout 76 nuclear winter cancelled cancel

We've all loved exploring the different regions of the wasteland in the Fallout series alone, but it wasn't until Fallout 76 that we had the chance to do so with friends. While it wasn't quite what people were hoping for at launch, years of support have made this an excellent world to explore and go on quests with friends in. While most games released in recent years support cross-platform play between consoles, Fallout 76 came out before that was the standard. If you've got a group of friends playing on different systems, will you still be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the wasteland together? Here's what you need to know.
Is Fallout 76 cross-platform?
Fallout 76 does not support full cross-platform support. The only two platforms that can play on the same servers are Xbox and PC, but only in the case where PC players are accessing the game through Game Pass. If you are on a PlayStation console or bought the game on Steam, you will only be able to play with others on those respective platforms.

Considering how many years it's been since Fallout 76 launched, it is unlikely that cross-platform support will be added at this point. Should we be proven wrong, we will update this guide to reflect that.

Read more