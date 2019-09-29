Red Dead Redemption 2 fans who are hoping for more DLC to further flesh out the game’s single-player story should not hold their breath as Rockstar Games is currently focused only on Red Dead Online.

The story of Red Dead Redemption 2, set in the tail end of the 19th century, focuses on Arthur Morgan, the lead muscle of the 23-man Van der Linde gang. Players are taken through a galloping ride of emotions as the plot unfolds, with their decisions shaping the story as they play through the game’s missions.

However, for those who could not get enough of Red Dead Redemption 2, it looks like the only choice is to jump into Red Dead Online.

In an interview with VG24/7, Rockstar Games’ lead online production associate Katie Pica revealed that the studio is prioritizing Red Dead Online, not single-player DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2.

“We’re 100% focused on online right now, because like I said, there’s just so much to do, and we’re just hoping to bring everything that a player can love about single-player into the online world, and fleshed out,” Pica said.

The plan for Red Dead Online is to keep adding content to expand its massive world. The Frontier Update, launched earlier this month, provides a glimpse of what Rockstar Games has planned for the future of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s online component.

“Our ambitions for our online games are just as high, and with Red Dead Online we are continuing to build and expand to match the world we created for Red Dead Redemption 2‘s story,” said Rockstar Games online producer Tarek Hamad.

The absence of further single-player mode DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2 may come as a disappointment for some fans of the franchise, especially after the massive popularity of the Undead Nightmare expansion for Red Dead Redemption. However, it looks like Rockstar Games is following its model for Grand Theft Auto V, which is now focused on GTA Online. That plan has resulted in massive success and shattered records to this day, so it is probably not a bad idea to try to replicate it with Red Dead Online.

Editors' Recommendations