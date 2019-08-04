Gaming

GTA Online draws crowds, shatters records with Diamond Casino & Resort update

Aaron Mamiit
The free Diamond Casino & Resort update for GTA Online drew the game’s biggest crowds since the online component of Grand Theft Auto V launched in October 2013.

Rockstar Games did not provide specific numbers, but the developer and publisher told The Hollywood Reporter that the highly anticipated update delivered the biggest player numbers for GTA Online for a single day on July 23, and for a single week from July 23 to July 29.

The Diamond Casino & Resort update adds new narrative elements to GTA Online, focused on gangster Tao Cheng, The Diamond’s head of operations Agatha Baker, and a plan to protect the casino from a hostile takeover by the Duggans, a ruthless Texan petrochemical family that is looking to expand its business.

In addition to finally opening the casino, which has stood as a vacant lot with an “opening soon” sign since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in September 2013, the update contains six new story missions and several other new competitive modes. It also allows players to buy and customize a private penthouse suite, which also functions as a social space where they can host parties.

Shattering player records through a free content update is unheard of for a six-year-old game, but GTA Online continues its impressive run. Grand Theft Auto V has shipped 110 million copies globally and holds the distinction as the highest-grossing media title ever with $6 billion in revenue in its lifetime.

Also impressive is that Rockstar Games was able to release the Diamond Casino & Resort update for GTA Online amid the ongoing updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 and its online component, Red Dead Online.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online remain popular after six years, but fans are already looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6. Recent rumors claim that the game is in the works and that it will feature multiple cities including Liberty City and Vice City.

The leak also claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a next-generation title, as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will not be able to run it due to memory restrictions. Rockstar Games is also said to have big plans for the game’s online component.

