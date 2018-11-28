Digital Trends
Everything you need to know about 'Red Dead Online'

Wondering how you can play 'Red Dead Online'? Here's what you need to know

Steven Petite
By
red dead redemption 2 beginners guide 20181017190135

Red Dead Redemption 2‘s online mode enters beta this week on PS4 and Xbox One. Red Dead Online, announced in September, is a continuously evolving cooperative and competitive multiplayer experience in a similar vein as Grand Theft Auto Online. Here’s everything you need to know about Red Dead Online.

Free for all ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ players

While Rockstar views Red Dead Online as a separate game, anyone who owns a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 gets free access to the experience. However, like almost all online multiplayer games on console, you need either an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription to play Red Dead Online.

When and how to play the beta?

In order to “ease into the beta and to mitigate major issues,” Rockstar is granting access to the beta in waves.

  • November 27: Ultimate Edition ($100) owners have access to the beta right now. If you purchased a physical edition of the Ultimate Edition, you’ll have to redeem the code in the box if you haven’t already.
  • November 28: If you bought and played Red Dead Redemption 2 on launch day (October 26), you can start playing the beta.
  • November 29: All those who played Red Dead Redemption 2 from October 27 to October 29 can start playing.
  • November 30: Anyone with a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 can play the beta.

Once the beta is unlocked for you and you’ve downloaded the update file (roughly 5.5GB), a new “Online” option will show up in the top right corner of the menu screen.

You create your own character

As a separate experience from the main adventure, you won’t play as Arthur Morgan. Instead, when you first hop online you’ll create your own outlaw. Using the robust customization features, you can fiddle with your abilities to create an outlaw that plays to your strengths. After creating your character, you’ll land at the Sisika Penitentiary, a landmark on the eastern edge of the map. You’ll set up your camp, grab a horse, and search for a treasure.

What you do from there is largely up to you. Here’s a description of what Rockstar says you can do out of the gate:

Explore the world solo or with friends. Form or join a Posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your Camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole Posses in open world challenges and much more.

Red Dead Online supports 32 players on a server at this time. Story missions are completed cooperatively, but in between each mission, you can travel the map solo and complete missions. You can instantly fast travel to five different areas across the map in free roam.

Competitive multiplayer modes

Six competitive multiplayer modes are available in the beta at launch. Multiplayer playlists are accessible in the menu at any time. You can either join a “Showdown Series,” which supports up to 16 players, or “Showdown Series Large,” which expands the play area and holds up to 32 players.

  • Shootout: A standard deathmatch mode that can be played free-for-all or with a team.
  • Most Wanted: A deathmatch with an interesting ruleset. As you climb the leaderboard, other players get more points for killing you. So it’s not about how many kills you get, it’s about who you kill.
  • Make it Count: Red Dead Online‘s version of battle royale drops 16 or 32 players in a playable area that shrinks over time (sound familiar?). Armed with only a bow or throwing knives, the goal is to be the last outlaw standing. But you have limited ammunition, so you have to use it wisely.
  • Name Your Weapon: In this competitive game mode, kill points are determined by the weapon you use. The more difficult the weapon is to get a kill with, the more points you earn. Name Your Weapon can be played both free-for-all and in a team format.
  • Hostile Territory: A strategic game mode that pits two teams against one another to see who can capture and hold the most land.
  • Races: To take a break from shooting other outlaws, you can participate in three different styles of races: Standard point A to point B races, lap races, and checkpoint races.

Cooperative missions and Honor system

In Red Dead Online, you’ll come across missions that are meant to be played with two to four players. Right now, these missions fall under a storyline called “A Land of Opportunities.”

A Land of Opportunities is a quest line with multiple missions. According to Rockstar, aspects of the missions can change based on your Honor. Once you enter a mission, you’ll be queued up with one to three players.

Like the campaign, a sliding Honor scale will keep track of your deeds — both good and bad. Along with the designed co-op missions, Free Roam Missions will arise when coming across the Stranger Icons, just as they did in the main adventure. Your current Honor rating can affect how these missions play out. If you’ve been a good citizen, you may be asked to help protect strangers. If you’ve been bad, you could be asked to complete another bad deed like helping felons.

Rockstar teased that “familiar faces” will be found in Red Dead Online, and how they react to you will correlate with your current Honor rating.

You earn experience points

Completing activities in Red Dead Online will earn you experience points that increase your rank. You can also unlock items that will improve your skills. A total of 425 Awards can be earned across 12 disciplines, including combat, hunting, sharpshooting, and crimes. Customizable Ability loadouts for mechanics like Dead Eye can be equipped from finding cards and increasing your rank.

Rockstar hopes beta progress will be retained

As of now, Rockstar’s goal is to have your beta progress carry over into the full release of Red Dead Online, whenever that arrives. Rockstar, however, warned that changes may need to be made as development continues that could affect player progress.

“We hope that all player progress during this early period of the Beta will be able to remain intact long term, however as with many betas for large-scale online experiences such as this, there is always the chance that we may need to implement rank or other stat resets in case of issues,” Rockstar said.

Red Dead Online will evolve with player feedback

One of the major points of a beta is to get player feedback. Rockstar wants player feedback for both big and small issues, whether it’s a bug or a future content suggestion.

“If you encounter technical issues of any sort, please visit our dedicated Rockstar support site to find help or report these issues,” Rockstar said. To submit feedback about the overall experience, Rockstar has created a page on its site.

Rockstar hasn’t revealed what it has in the works for the future of Red Dead Online, but the experience will undoubtedly change and expand over time.

Microtransactions are on the horizon

Red Dead Online will have an in-game store where you can purchase items such as gold bars. The gold bars can then be used to buy cosmetic items for your camp and weapons. As of now, however, no microtransactions are available in the beta.

When will ‘Red Dead Online’ exit beta?

Rockstar hasn’t put a firm timetable on the beta period, only saying that it could last for “several weeks or months.” Like GTA Online, though, Rockstar will likely support Red Dead Online for years to come.

