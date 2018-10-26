‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ cheat code list and how to activate them

Share

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a highly detailed open world game that really leans into the idea of realism. From lifelike character animations to weather to certain horse parts, RDR2 wants you to feel like you’re in America’s heartland circa 1899. The realism extends to the story’s methodical pacing and belief that you should spend a ton of time working your way through the world.

Still, RDR2 is a video game, and it’s a virtual playground filled with fun and hilarious possibilities. That’s where cheat codes come in to spice things up. Like RDR, there are a variety of cheat codes you can enter in to turn the realism notch down a tad and see what kind of trouble you can get into. From infinite ammo to unlimited drunkenness to virtual invulnerability, cheat codes can be fun to mess around with in RDR2.

Press Triangle on PS4, Y on Xbox One to open Cheats menu in the settings. Then press Triangle/Y again to type in a cheat. All of the codes are phrases, some of which require you to have specific newspapers in your inventory in order to activate them. Newspapers can sometimes be purchased after missions, so keep an eye out for opportunities. The cheat codes are often hidden as headlines in the newspapers.

We’ve compiled a list of known RDR2 cheat codes. Before you start typing in these codes you should first create a manual save. After activating a cheat code, you cannot save your game, nor can you unlock Trophies or Achievements. So if you were planning on running through the story with unlimited ammo, we’re sorry, that’s not possible. We’ll update this list as we discover more cheat codes.

For more on Red Dead Redemption 2, make sure to read our glowing review. For tips and tricks to get off on the right track, check out our beginner’s guide.

Name What it does Cheat Code Do you need to have a special item? Infinite Ammo Weapons never run out of bullets Abundance is the dullest desire New Hanover Gazette No. 27 required. Can be bought in Valentine at the end of the first/beginning of the second chapter. Fill All Bars Refills health, stamina, and Dead Eye You flourish before you die No Drunk Gets Arthur drunk without drinking A fool on command No Spawn Wagon Sends a wagon to your location Keep your dreams simple No Spawn Race Horse Sends a racehorse to your location Run! Run! Run! No Spawn War Horse Sends a war horse to your location You are a beast built of war Requires Blackwater Ledger No. 72 (via Variety) Spawn Circus Wagon Sends a circus wagon to your location Would you be happier as a clown? Requires Blackwater Ledger No. 72 (via Variety) Unlimited Horse Whistle Range Your horse will come to you from anywhere on the map. Better than my dog No Unlock Heavy Weapons Five “heavy” weapons deposit into your satchel Greed is American Virtue Buy newspaper in chapter three after completing “Advertising, the New American Art” (via IGN) Dead Eye Level 3 Raises Dead Eye to level three I shall be better No Dead Eye Level 5 Raises Dead Eye to level five I seek and I find No Unlock Map See the full map You Long for Sight but See Nothing Buy newspaper after “Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern” in chapter three (via IGN) Fortify Bars Fortifies health, stamina, and Dead Eye You seek more than the world offers Requires Hanover Gazette No. 36 Increase Honor Raises Arthur’s Honor Virtue unearned is not virtue Requires Saint Denis Times No. 48 (via Variety)

Check back for additional updates to our Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats list.