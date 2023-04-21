 Skip to main content
How to get fuses in Dead Island 2

Jesse Lennox
By

eThere are going to be tons of things blocking your progress when trying to escape LA in Dead Island 2. Aside from the, you know, hordes of zombies, you will find plenty of gates and doors that need power to open. Most can be worked around by installing a battery or circuit breaker, but some require something else. Fuses aren’t required at any point in the main story, but instead are limited keys that hide away some of the game’s best loot. If you’ve been spotting all these gates and garage doors taunting you to open them, but lack the fuses to do so, we’ll tell you how you can get your hands on some in Dead Island 2.

Where to get fuses in Dead Island 2

Purchasing a fuse in Dead Island 2.

Unlike batteries or circuit breakers, fuses won’t be found anywhere on the map while exploring. Instead, the only way to get these electrical devices is to purchase them. Obviously, your local hardware store isn’t open for business anymore, so your options are limited to the vendors you come across such as Carlos in Emma’s house or Ezekiel on The Pier. No matter who you get them from, you’re going to be paying a premium. Each fuse costs $1,500, and the sellers usually only hold a few at a time. Even if they had the stock and you had the cash, your character can only hold three fuses at a time before needing to spend them to get more.

You never know what loot you’re going to get behind a fuse door, but it will always be high-quality, so they’re all worth opening. Do stay on your toes, though, as these rooms you unlock aren’t always safe. They often have a few zombies inside, and can even be booby-trapped as well.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more Japanese game devs than his own neighbors, and has a way better knowledge of the game industry at large than anything going on in "real" current events. You can catch him defending the plot of Kingdom Hearts and geeking out over awesome combo videos in character action games any day of the week. Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

