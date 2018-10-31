Share

Horses are incredibly important in Red Dead Redemption 2. Not only does Arthur Morgan bond with his horse(s), but you can brush their mane and give them treats. They also serve a very practical purpose: for traveling across RDR2′s large open world. You’ll ride to mission objectives by horse, shoot enemies on horseback, and probably even run into some trees with your buddy. While we love all of our horse friends, some perform better than others in RDR2. Here’s how to get the best horses in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The four types of horses

There are 19 horse breeds in RDR2, but other than appearance, you should only be concerned with handling. Throughout your adventure, you’ll come across four different types of horses, graded by handling.

Standard handling: Typically these are average horses with average stats, but they do vary widely in both price and performance. In most cases, standard handling horses are solid all around.

Typically these are average horses with average stats, but they do vary widely in both price and performance. In most cases, standard handling horses are solid all around. Race handling: As the name suggests, these are the fastest horses you can find. They do tire rather quickly, though, and are more susceptible to damage. Don’t let the often cheap price tags fool you. Race horses sound cool, but we think they are the worst class in the game due to their extremely specialized stats.

As the name suggests, these are the fastest horses you can find. They do tire rather quickly, though, and are more susceptible to damage. Don’t let the often cheap price tags fool you. Race horses sound cool, but we think they are the worst class in the game due to their extremely specialized stats. Heavy handling: The types of horses that you’ll see pulling stagecoaches and caravans. Heavy horses are naturally bulkier, move slower, but can take more damage. They’re tanky but can be annoying when you want to move around the world quickly.

The types of horses that you’ll see pulling stagecoaches and caravans. Heavy horses are naturally bulkier, move slower, but can take more damage. They’re tanky but can be annoying when you want to move around the world quickly. Elite handling: The best all-around horses in the game. They have robust stamina and health meters, making them both speedy and strong. Elite handling horses are rare and will cost you the most money.

Each horse has speed and acceleration ratings that can be upgraded to a certain point, as well as health and stamina that goes up as you bond. Handling is the key stat that you should pay attention to, though.

To be quite honest, it’s hard to recommend spending money on either race horses or heavy horses (unless you’re swimming in cash). Your horse is highly unlikely to be shot to death (it didn’t happen to us once during our 60 hours reviewing the game) and unless you have horse stimulants stocked at all times, using a race horse can be a burden. You start off with a standard horse, which is soon replaced by another standard horse that you can name. From there, we recommend sticking with your pal until you can get a quality upgrade, i.e. an elite steed.

That said, if you struggle with horse handling (you constantly run into stuff), you may want to try out a Heavy handling horse. You can try before you buy by simply stealing one from a stagecoach. And if you have made a habit out of being dastardly, you may want to look into race horses for quick getaways. For general all around use, we think jumping from standard to elite is the proper play.

Buy yourself an Elite handling horse

Your best bet for finding a great horse is to visit the nearest stable. You can find stables in nearly every town, represented on the map with a horseshoe icon. In our experience, the bigger the city, the better chance you have to find better horses. That means industrial cities like Saint Denis routinely have better horses than, say, Rhodes or Valentine. It’s important to note that while you’re going to find a few to handful of horses for purchase at a stable, the stock rotates after a couple of in-game days.

So, essentially, you have to keep checking back. Elite handling horses cost $1,000 or more on average, but before long that won’t seem like a ton of cash in RDR2. You just have to wait till the chapter three or four to make a splash purchase like this.

You can tame wild horses

You’ll come across horses in the wild, usually in small groups, throughout your adventure. Instead of forking over 1,000 bucks or more, you could get lucky and find an elite handling horse. It’s rare but not impossible to happen upon an elite horse during your travels. To view a horse’s stats, grab your binoculars and zero in on it from afar. Press R1/RB to study the horse and then press it again to display its stats. You’ll be able to see the stats just as you would at the stable.

Be careful approaching wild horses, though. If you make too much noise or approach it too quickly, it’s likely to storm off. It’s wise to press Triangle/Y to track it, just in case you scare it away. Once you get on the wild horse, it will only take a few seconds for it to stop bucking. From there, you can either put your saddle on it or ride it to a stable to either sell or store.

You can also steal horses from fellow travelers, but you cannot put your saddle on them afterwards. Instead, you have to take it to a stable to make it your own.

Don’t switch horses too often

As we mentioned earlier, bonding between Arthur and his horse is a real thing that makes a tangible difference in gameplay. The only way to bond is to ride a horse consistently. Through bonding, your horse’s health and stamina increase. It is possible to have an objectively better standard horse than a new elite horse through bonding. So just keep that in mind when you see a new horse that catches your eye.

Manage Tack for better performance

Horses, even elite ones, can be further upgraded by fitting them with better Tack. You can purchase six different types of Tack at the stables, three of which have worthwhile gameplay upgrades. Make sure you bring your horse in the stable with you, otherwise the Tack menu is inaccessible.

Saddles: Buying better saddles increases a horse’s stamina core and stamina core regeneration while slowing down health core drainage. Choose the “Improved” option when purchasing saddles for the best stat boosts.

Buying better saddles increases a horse’s stamina core and stamina core regeneration while slowing down health core drainage. Choose the “Improved” option when purchasing saddles for the best stat boosts. Saddlebags: Increases outfit, hat, and mask storage.

Increases outfit, hat, and mask storage. Stirrups: Increases horse speed and acceleration. Look at your horse’s original stats. The grayed out marks in the meter can be filled by purchasing better stirrups.

Horns, blankets, and bedrolls are purely cosmetic purchases, but hey, your horse is worth it, right?