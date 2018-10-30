Share

Red Dead Redemption 2‘s map is huge. While your horse can get you from point A to B, trekking across vast plains, through forests, and from town to town can take some time. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get around faster in RDR2, including a fast travel system. None of these additional methods of travel are immediately made clear, though. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to unlock fast travel and travel quicker using different modes of transportation other than your beloved horse.

For more on Red Dead Redemption 2, check our full review, beginner’s guide, and cheat codes guide.

All aboard

Early on in Red Dead Redemption 2, the Van der Linde gang partakes in a train heist. But trains aren’t only good for robbing, they’re also a solid means of traveling from town to town. To ride a train, you have to first purchase a ticket at the post office. You can find a post office by looking on your map for an envelope icon. Tickets for train rides are pretty cheap, typically costing no more than several dollars.

The downside of traveling by train is that you can only go to places with train stations, meaning major towns. You can only travel to towns you have been to before. But say you want to travel from Rhodes to Valentine quickly? You can do that.

More horsepower

Another means of fast travel is by stagecoach. Stagecoach locations are more plentiful than train stations. You can find them on your map by looking for the wooden sign with arrows pointed in opposite directions (they are referred to as Taxi Coaches). Simply travel to one of the icons and then purchase a ticket. Ticket costs vary based on how far you want to travel. A lengthy trip can cost you more than ten bucks. Like trains, you can only travel to places you’ve been before, but stagecoach icons can be found on most major roads.

Actual fast travel

From the start, trains and stagecoaches are really your only way to travel quicker than you can by horseback. However, RDR2 does have a more traditional fast travel method that it never tells you about. Perhaps this is because Rockstar wants you to explore the world in all its glory. We understand that sentiment, but if you want to ping from place to place quickly, you can do so, albeit in a limited fashion.

In the gang’s camp there is a donation box. Next to the box is a ledger for camp upgrades. The upgrade you’re looking for is called “Next in Line,” which is on the second page under the heading “Lodging.” Before you can purchase Next in Line, you’ll have to buy “First Things First,” a $220 upgrade to Dutch’s tent. After that, you can spend $325 on Next in Line.

You’re not done yet, though. In order to actually unlock fast travel, you need to go pick up the map in Arthur’s tent. With the new map, you can fast travel instantly from camp to a towns, settlements, and other important spots throughout the campaign. Unfortunately, once you travel to a location, you cannot fast travel back. And you need to be in camp in order to use fast travel.

Still, with fast travel unlocked, you can get around a lot quicker. For instance, you can fast travel to Saint Denis and then hitch a ride on a stage coach immediately after to get close to your desired location.

You’ll still have to do a lot of riding

Given the limitations of fast travel in RDR2, you will wind up riding by horseback for long stretches no matter what. With that in mind, make sure you always have food and horse stimulant in your satchel. If you don’t bring enough horse supplies with you, it’s only a matter of time before your horse’s gallop turns into a tired walk.