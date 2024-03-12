 Skip to main content
Stardew Valley 1.6 update: everything you need to know

For a game made by a single person, Stardew Valley has an unbelievable amount of content already. Despite that, years after launch, we’re all still eagerly anticipating yet another content update coming to the game that will bring it to version 1.6. This update was announced in April 2023 but ConcernedApe has been rather tight-lipped on the full scope of features and additions this update will bring. With so many possibilities and rumors floating around, we’ve collected only the freshest bits of info you need to know about what you can look forward to.

When is the 1.6 update coming out?

It&#39;s the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: –March 19th–. Console &amp; Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC

&mdash; ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2024

The 1.6 Stardew Valley update will be available on March 19 for PC players. As far as console and mobile players are concerned, we don’t know when you can get this update just yet as ConcernedApe simply stated that they “will follow as soon as possible.”

Everything new in the 1.6 update

list of stardew update features.
ConcernedApe

We got a little tease of what the 1.6 update will bring to our farms, and the list is expansive, yet somewhat vague. Here is everything officially listed to be coming:

  • A new major festival
  • Two new mini festivals
  • New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas.
  • New items and crafting recipes
  • Joja alternatives to some of the endgame quests.
  • 100-plus new lines of dialogue
  • Winter outfits for the villagers
  • A new type of reward for completing billboard requests
  • (PC) Support for 8-player multiplayer
  • Many small additions and adjustments
  • A new farm type
  • New secrets & more

There have been a few teases as to what other items could be included, such as a post of a Big Chest with a description that reads, “It can store almost twice as much as a regular chest”, and another post that simply featured the text “iridium scythe,” which doesn’t currently exist in the game.

While those are almost guaranteed to be included, we still need to wait until March 19 to be sure. We expect plenty more secrets and unexpected surprises when the date arrives.

