 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Hardcore’ Stardew Valley mod deletes your save if you open up guides

By
A wedding in Stardew Valley. The player characters is marrying Haley, who's in a bridal gown. They're standing underneath an arch with all the townsfolk watching.
ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is already as challenging as you make it. But have you ever wanted it to be even worse? Well, a new mod that’s been making the rounds online could help with that.

The “Hardcore Mode” mod was created by a software engineer called Sylvie Nightshade and released out into the world on Friday (spotted by GamesRadar). It does one simple task: delete your save if you just so happen to open the Stardew Valley Wiki in your browser.

Recommended Videos

so I made this real #StardewValley #sdv

source code: https://t.co/7H9ig2Rz4i https://t.co/adxBVSsD0S pic.twitter.com/xsdIPUxXjZ

&mdash; akemi homura, fallen from grace ⌚️ (@nightshademagia) June 22, 2024

In a video demonstration posted on X (formerly Twitter), the developer shows a save file getting deleted in real time. They open a save file in one window, but when they open the wiki site in another window, the game restarts and the saved game file is gone from the loading menu.

According to the developer, the mod requires the save to be open and running in-game first. It then scans the title of every browser window or tab open for the words “Stardew Valley Wiki” and deletes the save if it finds one. Later, Nightshade added a feature that closes the offending browser window “just to add insult to injury.”

The mod was made in response to a satirical article by Hard Drive posted last week that introduced this exact same thing — but as a joke. The post, titled “Stardew Valley’s New Hardcore Mode Deletes Your Farm if You Open the Wiki,” does go a bit further than the mod though and imagines a world where hardcore mode was an official mod that was enabled by default. The post also says developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone responded by saying starfruit, the priceless crop from the game, tasted like players’ tears. So far, ConcernedApe hasn’t reacted in the real world.

If you’ve played Stardew Valley, you’ll probably know how invaluable the wiki is for playing. Sure, there’s a lot that you can figure out through trial and error, but if you want to look up every NPC’s daily and seasonal schedule, what their favorite gifts are, or when you can catch certain fish, the easiest way without wasting another year is through those guides.

There was no way I was going to try it out with my 1.6 update save still in the works, but the source code is available through GitHub if you want to take a look.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, June 24
The Mini open in the NYT Games app on iOS.

Love crossword puzzles but don't have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That's what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times' well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn't always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Read more
Dustborn’s politically charged action should be on your radar this summer
A character makes a decision in Dustborn.

A game called Dustborn caught our eyes at PAX East in March. The promising action-adventure game looked primed to offer a politically charged story about a divided America right in time for election season. That, combined with its graphic novel aesthetic, instantly put it on our radar as we waited to see more beyond the 30 minutes we played.

With its August 30 release date approaching, we now have got a much better picture of what the full game will look like. In a lengthy two-plus-hour demo, I got a full look at Dustborn's characters, battle system, and political messaging. The slice I played signaled an indie adventure punching above its weight class, even if it's sure to be as divisive as its fictionalized America.

Read more
How to join the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta
A squad stands together in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

This year, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is really pushing the single-player campaign in its marketing. Set in the early 1990s, this story promises all the twists, turns, betrayals, and mind-blowing reveals the series is known for. But for a majority of players, that's just an afterthought compared to the competitive multiplayer. After the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct showed off the new movement systems and reworked Prestige progression, players are itching to get their hands on the latest and greatest in multiplayer first-person shooter action. October 25 isn't that far off, but it's long enough to make the wait agonizing. Like every year, however, Activision is giving everyone the chance to get some matches in before launch with a beta test. Gaining access is easy, but only if you know how.
How to join the Black Ops 6 beta
The only way to reserve your slot in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is to preorder a copy of the game on the platform of your choice, be it PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. There are two versions available to preorder via the official Call of Duty site -- Standard/Cross-gen and Vault -- but it doesn't matter which one you purchase. Also, if you are a Game Pass subscriber, then you do not need to preorder to join the beta. If you preordered a physical copy, you will get a code that you can redeem at callofduty.com/betaredeem to gain access to the beta when it launches. Digital owners will automatically gain access on their platform.

The dates and time for the beta have yet to be revealed, but typically come one or two months before launch and can last anywhere from one to four weekends. When we know exactly when the beta is happening, we will let you know.

Read more