  1. Gaming

Stardew Valley creator’s next game is about a haunted chocolatier

By

In a surprise announcement, the lone developer behind Stardew Valley, Eric Barone, revealed his next game. Titled Haunted Chocolatier, the game places players in the shoes of a chocolate maker who has just moved to a new town.

By just about every metric, it seems that Haunted Chocolatier shares a lot of DNA with Stardew Valley. The game features an extremely similar pixel art style to the farming simulator, all the way down to individual character portraits that show up when players speak to NPCs. Likewise, the game’s UI has the same style as Stardew Valley.

Player running in front of the choclaterie in Haunted Chocolatier.

Gameplay seems to be the only area where Barone — who also goes by the studio name ConcernedApe — makes a divergence between the two games. Players won’t farm crops or tend to animals, but rather will keep their small chocolate business afloat. To do that, players will travel through a portal in their house to a forest, where they can collect resources used to make chocolate, all the while fighting off enemies. Haunted Chocolatier‘s combat isn’t complex by any means, again sharing a majority of its DNA with Stardew Valley.

Once they’ve made their chocolate, players can decorate their shop with countertops, lamps, and other decor, and put their goods out for the town’s residents to buy. However, it won’t be players putting their goods out, but small ghosts, which is where the “haunted” bit of the game’s title comes into play. The ghosts don’t seem malicious, and instead help players run their shop.

Today’s trailer for Haunted Chocolatier only announced that the game is in development. A release date, along with platforms for the game, has not been announced.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Laptop Deals and Sales for October 2021

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

2021’s best TVs for under $1,000

TCL's 6-Series Google TV with mini-LED backlighting.

This 40-inch Roku TV is down to $230 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV - 40S325 on sale at Amazon

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for October 2021

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Google drops developer fees in the Play Store to as low as 10%

Google Play Store

The best outdoor security cameras for 2021

The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

Uncharted’s first trailer sends Tom Holland on an adventure

Uncharted Movie

This Black Friday shopping hack will never leave you empty-handed

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Not ready for Windows 11? The Windows 10 November 2021 update is coming

Windows 10 refresh features.

Download AMD’s new driver now to fix a major Windows 11 bug

AMD Ryzen 5000 with no lid.

Some retailers are already selling Intel Alder Lake processors, at a cheap price

Intel Core i9-12900K box.

Razer’s new Kraken V3 headset might give you a headache (in a good way)

Razer Kraken V3 Pro headset on a stand.

Razer’s Bane-like Zephyr N95 face mask is real, and you can buy it now

A woman wearing the Razer Zephyr mask.