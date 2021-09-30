  1. Gaming

Sony acquires Demon’s Souls developer, which already has new game in the works

By

Sony has finally acquired Bluepoint Studios, the standout developer that’s worked closely with the company for years now. Rumors of an acquisition were first leaked by Sony Japan earlier this year after the media giant purchased Housemarque. Bluepoint is already hard at work on a new, original game.

Bluepoint’s acquisition should come as no surprise. The developer has a number of successful PlayStation-exclusive titles under its belt, including the PS4 remake of Shadow of the ColossusUncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and one of the PS5’s first hits, 2020’s remake of Demon’s Souls.

Bluepoint’s acquisition also marks the latest in a series of purchases by Sony, which has brought both Firesprite and Nixxes Software under its umbrella this year. Firesprite is the developer behind multiple PlayStation exclusive titles and Nixxes specializes in porting console games to PC, a platform that Sony has expressed interest in investing in.

Introducing the next member of the PlayStation Studios family… pic.twitter.com/mRDLD5KwDM

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2021

In a blog post announcing Bluepoint’s acquisition, the studio’s president, Marco Thrush, said: “Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios empowers our team to raise the quality bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”

However, the next “impactful experience” coming from Bluepoint won’t be a game that players have seen in the past. Speaking to IGN, Thrush confirmed that the studio’s next game won’t be another remake, but an original title. “Our next project, we’re working on original content right now,” Thrush said. “We can’t talk about what that is, but that’s the next step in the evolution for us.” While the studio isn’t ready to make an announcement about its next title, its previous games have set the bar quite high.

Editors' Recommendations

Fortnite season 8, week 3 challenge guide: Grim Fable

Grim Fable from Fortnite.

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

The Spotify app icon on a smartphone.

Switch Online’s N64 expansion won’t be complete without translucent controllers

A purple, translucent Nintendo 64 controller

I’m still crossing my fingers that New World won’t brick my RTX 3090

New World landscape and ruins.

The Many Saints of Newark review: Sopranos prequel is a frustrating inside joke

Jon Bernthal, Alessandro Nivola, and the cast of The Many Saints of Newark.

Intel’s Loihi 2 innovations bring brain-like processors closer to a reality

Intel's Loihi 2 is faster and more efficient than the original neuromorphic silicon.

GameStop’s pre-owned bundle deals are the best way to experience classic games

GameStop pre-owned PS4 bundle with Naughty Dog games.

Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC next year with 4K support

Monster hunter rise armor set.

How to download WatchOS 8 to your Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6

This is the CHEAPEST 50-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

The 50-inch Vizio M50Q7-J01 QLED 4K TV with a colorful car on the display.

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

The LG 70UP7070PUE, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.

The best hard drive enclosures

Messenger and Instagram gain cross-app group chats, new themes

Instagram Login