Sony has finally acquired Bluepoint Studios, the standout developer that’s worked closely with the company for years now. Rumors of an acquisition were first leaked by Sony Japan earlier this year after the media giant purchased Housemarque. Bluepoint is already hard at work on a new, original game.

Bluepoint’s acquisition should come as no surprise. The developer has a number of successful PlayStation-exclusive titles under its belt, including the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and one of the PS5’s first hits, 2020’s remake of Demon’s Souls.

Bluepoint’s acquisition also marks the latest in a series of purchases by Sony, which has brought both Firesprite and Nixxes Software under its umbrella this year. Firesprite is the developer behind multiple PlayStation exclusive titles and Nixxes specializes in porting console games to PC, a platform that Sony has expressed interest in investing in.

Introducing the next member of the PlayStation Studios family… pic.twitter.com/mRDLD5KwDM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2021

In a blog post announcing Bluepoint’s acquisition, the studio’s president, Marco Thrush, said: “Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios empowers our team to raise the quality bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”

However, the next “impactful experience” coming from Bluepoint won’t be a game that players have seen in the past. Speaking to IGN, Thrush confirmed that the studio’s next game won’t be another remake, but an original title. “Our next project, we’re working on original content right now,” Thrush said. “We can’t talk about what that is, but that’s the next step in the evolution for us.” While the studio isn’t ready to make an announcement about its next title, its previous games have set the bar quite high.

