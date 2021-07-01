After being rated by the ESRB, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has been officially revealed by PlayStation. The game will launch on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 20, and comes with a slew of new features — some of which will be exclusive to the PS5. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will also include a new piece of content taking place on Tsushima’s neighboring island of Iki.

PS5 players who pick up Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will get access to the typical suite of features exclusive to the console. Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, improved load times, 4K resolution options and a frame rate of 60 frames per second will all be present in the next-gen version of the game.

Best of all, PS5 players will finally be able to play the game with Japanese voice-over without dealing with mismatched lip-syncing. Characters will now speak with Japanese voices, thanks to “the PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real time,” according to a PlayStation Blog post. Sadly, PS4 players won’t have access to this improvement.

A new expansion for Ghost of Tsushima was also revealed. It sends Jin to Iki island to deal with its own Mongol threat. The DLC will give players access to new content, including new enemies, armor, techniques, and even armor for your horse. And according to a tweet from Andrew Goldfarb, the communications manager at Sucker Punch Productions, players will even be able to feed monkeys, a game-selling feature.

The game can be purchased on the last-gen console for $60 while the PS5 version will cost $70. Upgrades to this new version of the game will not be free for current owners of Ghost of Tsushima, either. Those who own the game on PS4 can pre-order an upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $20 or upgrade straight to the PS5 Director’s Cut for $30. If you purchase Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4, upgrading to the PS5 version costs just $10.

