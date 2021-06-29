Besides getting a next-gen upgrade, Ghost of Tsushima is apparently also getting a next-gen launch. Another version of the game, titled Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, was rated by the Electronic Software Ratings Board recently and revealed that the game would be available on both the PlayStation 4 and the PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima launched last summer on the PS4. Developed by Sucker Punch, the game is a samurai open-world adventure set on Tsushima Island during a Mongol invasion.

The rating doesn’t reveal what new content players will be able to expect, although rumors have been swirling about an expansion for the game being announced soon. The supposed DLC, titled Ghosts of Ikishima, was leaked on Twitter by Shpeshal_Nick, the co-founder of XboxEra. Of course, it’s impossible to say whether Ghosts of Ikishima is a real expansion, so view this report with skepticism. However, a stand-alone expansion, much like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, would help justify rereleasing Ghost of Tsushima.

Neither Sony nor Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch has made any official announcements about a new version of the game.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Playing the game on the latest hardware comes with the usual suite of benefits, including faster loading times and frame rates up to 60 frames per second.

However, it’s somewhat surprising that any other version of Ghost of Tsushima won’t be exclusive to the PS5. Mainly, it means that players that pick up the game’s director’s cut shouldn’t expect any massive visual improvements or overhauls. Instead, it’s much more likely that the game will come with some extra content, whether it was cut before launch or developed afterward.

