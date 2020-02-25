Whether you’re a fan of high-fantasy or just looking for a new adventure to get lost in, CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 is one of the best choices for RPG fans looking for a good story to sink their teeth into. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing it for the first time or taking a jaunt through the war-ridden world one more time, there’s always more to see.

For those looking to further customize the experience, there are always mods, and we’ve gathered up the best Witcher 3 mods here.

Vortex

Considering that all the best The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are found on the Nexus Mods website, the Vortex mod manager makes a great addition to your start menu. Replacing the old Nexus Mod Manager, Vortex is a much slicker and easier to use system. It’s easy to set up your mods in a working launch order, and you can even download mods directly through the manager.

You can still use the old Nexus Mod Manager if you want, but overall, Vortex is a much better option for those looking for help managing their mods.

Native debug console for 1.32 patch

If you’re planning on modding to any extent, then it’s worth picking up this simple mod. The Native Debug Console for 1.32 Patch does exactly what it sounds like it does — it allows you to enable the developer console and issue commands to it. This is exceptionally helpful when you’re working with mods, and some particular downloads out there will even require it to work correctly.

FCR3

If you’re looking for a slew of tweaks in one package, then the FCR3 mod is the perfect choice. Designed and developed by one of the senior designers on The Witcher 3, this mod adds a collection of tweaks and fixes. Most of the changes here are aimed at making the game a more immersive experience for players, while also buffing up skills and items that underperform. There’s also an additional package that offers a reduced amount of junk loot, which some players might be interested in messing around with.

Jump in shallow water

OK, this one might seem a little silly, but trust us when we say that it’s a mod you want to have installed. Unfortunately, in the base version of the game, Geralt isn’t very good at jumping in shallow water. He can’t do it at all, in fact. With this mod installed, you’ll now be able to jump in shallow water.

Preparations mod

If you’re looking to make meditation mean more, or just looking for a more immersive experience overall, then the Preparations mod is a great addition to your lineup. When installed, players will find that meditating is now far more important than just refilling your potions and passing time. Instead, you’ll need to meditate anytime you want to manage your skills, equipment, or alchemy items. It’s a little inconvenient in the overall spirit of things, but if you’re looking for immersion of convenience, the Preparations mod can be downloaded off of the Nexus Mods.

Increased creature loot

Perhaps one of the most infuriating things about The Witcher 3 is the lack of loot that comes from the various creatures you find. This has been a complaint for many players over the years and this mod looks to overhaul the creature loot system in a very helpful way. The mod comes with several install options which make it easy to decide how much you want to change the creature loot system. You can make it where creatures always drop loot or even make it so that they always drop a large amount of loot. The choice is yours.

Realistic weather

The world of The Witcher 3 is beautiful, even almost five years after it’s release. With the Realistic Weather mod, players can make the world feel even more immersive by adding and expanding onto the weather system already in the game. Locations like Skellige will now offer more snowy weather, while rain and stormy weather will take on a more drastic appearance than before. You’ll also find that foggy areas offer a denser and more realistic fog that sits heavier on the land.

Better trophies

Let’s be real for a moment. The trophies in The Witcher 3 can often feel… underwhelming. That’s where mods like Better Trophies come into play. When installed, users will find that creature trophies like the griffin’s head now offer better bonuses than they did before. Instead of offering bland and often useless bonuses, each trophy will now feature its own unique bonus, making you really have to pick and choose which of your trophies you want to carry with you on your horse.

Mod limit fix

Sometimes there are just too many mods and you want to run them all. Unfortunately, The Witcher 3 has a built-in limit for mods that causes the game to break whenever you install too many. Thankfully, modders have found a way to remove that limit. With Mod Limit Fix, you can remove the imposed limits and install as many mods as you want without ever having to worry about your game breaking because of it.

