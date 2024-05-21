 Skip to main content
The Witcher 3 REDkit is out and it makes modding easier than ever

By
Geralt from The Witcher 3 and his horse Roach.
CD Projekt Red

Modders got some good news on Tuesday with the release of The Witcher 3 REDkit, a free tool that Witcher developer CD Projekt Red says will allow people to edit “almost everything within the game.”

REDkit was developed mainly by Yigsoft, a developer that’s worked alongside CD Projekt Red on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. According to a blog post, the tool is similar to ones used to create The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (although REDkit’s store page notes that “achieving the full scope of development akin to the original creators may require access to external tools”). The post also says that more tutorials and documentation will be unveiled soon, but people who want to hop in immediately can do so. The REDkit is now free to download on Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store.

In addition, CD Projekt Red released a PC patch that will streamline the modding experience. The big update involves enabling Steam Workshop and integrating support from within the base game and the DLC.

The Witcher 3 has a fairly robust modding community. It’s not as big as, say, a Bethesda game like Skyrim, but there are 6,600 mods on Nexus Mods at the time of this writing. They’ve been downloaded over 143 million times. Some just make small improvements to things like cutscenes, while others perform huge graphics overhauls or add quests.

REDkit’s release is one more way CD Projekt Red is extending the longevity of its hit open-world fantasy RPG. The series has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to the Netflix Witcher streaming series, which wrapped up its third season on Netflix last year. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt also received a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S “next-gen” update in 2022.

Also in 2022, CD Projekt Red announced that it was working on a new Witcher trilogy — referred to as Project Sirius, Project Polaris, and Project Canis Majoris. It’s also working on a Witcher 4, although the real title hasn’t been revealed yet.

