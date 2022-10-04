CD Projekt Red announced several long-term projects, which include a new Witcher trilogy, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, and a new IP.

The Warsaw-based developer gave a presentation on Tuesday giving an update on how the company has grown since Q1 2022, the performance for the original Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk 2077 (they sold over 65 million and 20 million copies, respectively), and what its strategy will be to continue its growth going forward. During that presentation, it unveiled the three new Witcher games under the working titles Project Sirius, Project Polaris, and Project Canis Majoris, and a Cyberpunk game with the working title Project Orion.

Project Polaris marks the beginning of the new trilogy set to pick up where The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt left off. Project Sirius is being developed as an “innovative take on The Witcher universe telling an unforgettable story for existing Witcher fans and new audiences,” and Project Canis Majoris is being developed by a third-party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans. These games will be released within a six-year period.

Project Orion is slated to be the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 that CD Projekt Red hopes “will prove the full power of the Cyberpunk universe.” The franchise is already proving its full power following Cyberpunk 2077‘s resurgence across all platforms, especially on Steam. Nearly two weeks ago, the company was ecstatic to see 1 million people playing the game, no doubt due to the popularity of its new Netflix anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

CD Projekt Red also announced a new IP, Project Hader, which will be completely separate from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, which has been in development since late last year. It even said that it will introduce multiplayer mode into most single-player games going forward.

