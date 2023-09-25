All new weapons in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

CD Projekt Red is known for adding tons of content any time it releases an expansion to one of its games, and Phantom Liberty is certainly no exception. The biggest addition is obviously the entire new zone called Dogtown and the storyline it contains, but there are plenty of other additions that add even more reasons to take a trip back to Night City. Aside from the new Relic skill tree to experiment with, there are a handful of new guns you can get your hands on and test out against the improved enemy AI. These new guns are mixed in with all the rest, so if you’re jumping back into the game after a while, you might not recognize them. Here are all the new weapons introduced in the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Every new gun in Phantom Liberty

Grit – Auto Pistol

Looking like a smaller, yellow UZi, the Grit is a rapid-firing pistol with a huge clip.

Hercules – Special

The only special weapon introduced is the Hercules. Considering special weapons are always a treat to find, we’ll leave this gun’s function a secret for you to discover yourself.

Order – Shotgun

Looking like a Frankenstein’s monster of a shotgun, the Order is an illegal double barrel that doesn’t play around.

Osprey – Sniper

This sniper comes with a massive clip and bulky design that indicates just how much punch each shot will pack.

Rasetsu – Sniper

A more sleek sniper, the Rasetsu also can use a mounting attachment to pull off tough shots.

Thermal Katana – Melee

While you can’t get a lightsaber in Phantom Liberty, this burning blade is the second-best thing.

Warden – SMG

Like the big brother of the Grit, this yellow SMG is also illegal and built for an insane rate of fire.

