The rehabilitation of Cyberpunk 2077 finally culminates in both the release of the 2.0 update and the substantial DLC expansion called Phantom Liberty. Between these two, plus all the changes made in the years since launch, the once unstable and buggy game is finally living up to its potential. While everything up until this point has been free, including the 2.0 changes, Phantom Liberty is the first and only piece of paid content. Giving players an entirely new area in Dogtown to explore, plus a lengthy main story and tons of new side missions, it’s the biggest reason to reinstall this ambitious title. But how exactly can you start the DLC since it is meant to slot into the story of the main game rather than take place before or after? We’ve hacked in and downloaded all the data you need on how to start the Phantom Liberty DLC.

How to start Phantom Liberty

There are actually a few different ways to get into Phantom Liberty depending on your preference and whether or not you’ve played the base game. The easiest way to get directly into it is through the main menu. With the DLC installed, you will have an option to jump directly into the expansion, even if you haven’t played the main game yet. This sounds great for those who want to see the new stuff right away, but it isn’t recommended if you haven’t played the base game at all. You will be given a character automatically leveled up and placed at the proper point in the story for the DLC to take place with no context or tutorial on how to play. Note that picking this option doesn’t lock you out of any of the base game content.

For new players who want to experience Phantom Liberty more naturally, you will need to play the opening hours of Cyberpunk 2077 until you complete the “Transmission” mission before the quest that starts the DLC will trigger.

If you have already played the main game, so long as you’ve completed the “Transmission” main quest, you will automatically get a call from Songbird giving you the first mission to start the DLC.

