Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the complete package you’ve been waiting for

Tomas Franzese
By

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, a complete version of the action-RPG for PC, will launch in December. It comes with all previously released updates and DLC, including September’s Phantom Liberty.

V rides a motorcycle while shooting at a mech in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 first released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in December 2020 and was met with harsh criticism over poor performance and a load of bugs despite CD Projekt Red’s ambitious promises. The Polish developer turned the disastrous launch into a redemption story, though, earning back some goodwill this year with the 2.0 update that overhauled many of the weaker gameplay systems and the well-received Phantom Liberty expansion. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition includes all of those additions, so it seems like it will cap off this comeback tale when it launches for PC on December 5.

Its release is also meant to highlight the close collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Nvidia. When it comes out on December 5, the game will fully support Nvidia’s ray tracing, DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction, DLSS frame generation and super resolution, and Nvidia Reflex technology. Nvidia says the game will work best at max setting when played on its new GeForce RTX 40 Series of graphics cards.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition launches for PC on December 5. The base game is also available for consoles, although only the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game have seen many of the improvements included. CD Projekt Red has not yet confirmed if Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will come to consoles, so prospective players will still have to buy the base game and expansion separately on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, at laest for now.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
